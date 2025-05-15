The Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (WCCIMA) and the Global African Business Association Network (GABA Network) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster economic collaboration, empower women-led enterprises, and catalyse innovation across key industries between Nigeria and the state of Michigan, United States.

The agreement, formalised in March 2025, was signed by WCCIMA’s Director General, Weyinmi Eribo, and Rerhi Onomake, the Chairman and Group CEO of GABA Network.

According to both organisations, the MoU provides a strategic framework for increasing bilateral trade and inclusive investment, while supporting new opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs in both regions.

It also aims to strengthen trade and investment flows, particularly in sectors with high economic impact, including trade and export development, mining and mineral resources, agriculture and agribusiness, digital innovation, infrastructure, logistics, and manufacturing.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as of 2020, women contributed 40 per cent of domestic value added to exports in developed economies, but only 25 per cent in Africa.

Inclusive growth

Mrs Eribo described the partnership as more than just a ceremonial alliance.

She said the agreement represents a joint call to action for inclusive prosperity, where women entrepreneurs are no longer sidelined in global commerce.

She noted that through joint initiatives, both organisations plan to provide practical tools, strategic platforms, and supportive partnerships for women to thrive in international trade.

“Women must no longer be sidelined in international trade. Through this partnership, we are not just opening doors, we are breaking down walls,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of GABA Network, Ms Onomake said the collaboration is rooted in the idea of building a strong transatlantic value chain that connects Michigan’s business ecosystem with Nigeria’s entrepreneurial talent, particularly women-led SMEs.

She added that the partnership will facilitate a range of activities, including trade missions, business delegations, investment matchmaking, mentorship programmes, and policy dialogues aimed at reducing barriers to market entry.

The MoU outlines plans for joint training programmes, collaborative research, co-hosted expos, and regional economic summits.

Both parties said the goal is to ensure sustainable economic growth, foster innovation, and increase the visibility of women-led businesses in global markets.

Ms Onomake also noted that the collaboration is part of efforts to build resilient economic bridges that serve not only commercial interests but also community development on both sides of the Atlantic.

About GABA Network

GABA Network is an economic development agency and business support network focused on facilitating trade, investment, and educational exchanges between Sub-Saharan Africa and urban communities in the United States.

Its vision is to act as a key advocate for African-owned businesses, promoting business development, wealth creation, and economic empowerment.

GABA’s mission centres on connecting and supporting business growth through global trade, investment, and education between Sub-Saharan Africa and local urban communities in the US.

