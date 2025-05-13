The Abia State Government says it will commence building of a biogas plant to improve hygiene and environmental standards in abattoirs across Abia State.

The General Manager of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Ogbonnia Okereke, announced this on Monday while briefing reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held in Umuahia, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr Okereke said the project would begin at the Lokpanta abattoir and focus on generating biogas from animal waste to process meat safely.

The ASEPA general manager said the initiative would end the dangerous practice of burning meat with disused tyres, a common alternative to costly firewood in South-eastern Nigeria.

He explained that meat processed with tyres poses serious health risks due to the release of toxic substances.

The official described the biogas approach as a cultural shift, emphasising its benefits for public health and environmental sustainability.

Mr Okereke said the state government had reopened the Lokpanta and Uzuakoli abattoirs after “comprehensive renovations” to meet hygiene and safety standards.

He said these facilities were previously closed due to unsanitary conditions but had been fully retrofitted and ready for public use.

The general manager said the move reflected the government’s commitment to health, safety and environmental reform.

He also expressed the commitment of the state government to transitioning from a linear to a circular economy by converting waste into energy and recyclable resources.

The official said, to support this transition, ASEPA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a firm experienced in waste-to-energy technology.

He said that discussions on the waste-to-energy business had reached advanced stages, with implementation expected to begin shortly.

Mr Okereke urged residents to improve compliance with sanitation fee payments to sustain ASEPA’s services and innovations.

He described the revised ASEPA rates as affordable and among the lowest in the South-east region, adding that Aba had become cleaner than Umuahia despite its higher population and complexity.

The general manager attributed Aba’s success to the strong support and cooperation of its residents in maintaining environmental cleanliness.

He said residents of Aba often assisted ASEPA by identifying and apprehending sanitation defaulters thereby showing remarkable civic engagement.

Mr Okereke also said that in contrast, such community-driven enforcement was still lacking in Umuahia, assuring that task force groups would continue to remain active in both cities, combining enforcement with public cooperation.

The official also called on all residents of the state to join efforts towards a cleaner, healthier Abia, given that officials cannot be everywhere.

He reiterated ASEPA’s dedication to public health, environmental innovation and effective waste management.

Background

An abattoir located inside Lokpanta Cattle Market recently became a subject of debate following reports of poor hygiene and criminality in the area.

The market is in Umuchieze Community, Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

The council area had witnessed increased kidnap attacks by suspected herders in the past.

In October 2023, the state government discovered over 50 decomposing bodies and over 20 headless bodies around the market.

There was a speculation that the bodies discovered by the state government could be those of the kidnap victims around the area.

The government, at the time, said the market had become a den of criminals and that part of the measures to boost security in the area was to demolish the market including residential quarters therein and convert the market into a general-purpose one as well as to fence it around.

Cattle dealers and those residing at a market, in March last year, sued the state government over its decision to demolish the residential quarters which they erected inside the market.

Within the same period last year, the state governor, Alex Otti, paid a unscheduled visit to the market during which he expressed worry over filthy condition of the market and advised traders on the need to clean up their environment.

“I stopped around the abattoir and I found that the place is very dirty. So, we have to ensure that it is clean because it is what people eat,” the governor had told reporters.

“If they get contaminated, people will fall sick and you don’t want to sell your cattle, sell your meat and somebody eats it and gets sick. So, you have a responsibility to keep the abattoir and everywhere you are clean,” he added, before vowing to revive hygiene at the market.

