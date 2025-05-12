The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected Chris Piwuna, a professor, as its new president.
Mr Piwuna, a lecturer at the University of Jos, Plateau State, was the union’s vice president before the latest election.
He was elected at the union’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) held at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) through the weekend.
Mr Piwuna succeeds Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor of soil science at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State. Mr Osodeke served two terms of two years each –first elected in 2021 and then again in 2023.
He emerged winner after defeating his closest opponent, Adamu Babayo, a professor, from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, (ATBU) Bauchi. Mr Babayo was the union’s National Internal Auditor.
Although ASUU is yet to release a communique with the list of all elected officials, sources have confirmed Mr Piwuna’s election.
About new president
Mr Piwuna, a professor of medicine and consultant psychiatrist at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), obtained his MBBS at the University of Jos in 2000 and his Masters at the European Center of Ageing, University of Malta in 2023.
He is a fellow of the West African College of Physicians (FWACP), and member of the International Psychogeriatric Association. He was born in Jos, Plateau State.
