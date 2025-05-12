The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, said he would not wish to return to office if he had his way, stressing that he now looks better than when he was in office.

He said this on Sunday during a service of songs held in honour of the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, on 18 March, declared a state of emergency in Rivers and suspended Mr Fubara, his deputy, and the state lawmakers for an initial period of six months.

Mr Tinubu said he took the decision due to the prolonged political crisis in the state triggered by the political feud between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister.

The president appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired chief of naval staff, as the sole administrator for the oil-rich state for the period.

Since the emergency rule, supporters of Messrs Fubara and Wike have staged a series of protests and counter-protests for and against the emergency rule.

Some women in the state, believed to be supporters of Mr Fubara, recently walked out on Theresa Ibas, the wife of the sole administrator, during an empowerment programme organised by the Nigerian First Lady, Remi Tinubu.

Mrs Ibas represented Mrs Tinubu at the event where some selected women were to receive empowerment items.

Mr Wike apologised to President Tinubu over the incident, which he described as an insult to the Office of the First Lady. The minister said Mr Fubara was behind it.

My spirit has left that place long ago – Fubara

Speaking at a service of songs held in honour of the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Mr Fubara said certain actions of his supporters are worsening the situation.

Mr Clark, a foremost Ijaw leader and former Federal Commissioner for Information, died in February. He was 97.

“Do you think I am even interested in going back there? Don’t you see how better I look? Do you think I am interested in it? If I have my way, I’ll say it here, I don’t wish to go back there. My spirit has left that place long ago,” said Mr Fubara in a video posted on Facebook by Channels Television.

“I want everybody to focus. There are some fights you don’t fight, because you need to ask the person. Does he want it? I have peace. If you have known me, you can see I look better now.

“In as much as we have things we need to do for our state. We know people have made sacrifices for us, and we, in one way or the other, have to stand by them, does not mean that we should start firing without any target. We need to be focused. Our evening is about Pa Clark.

“Every other thing that is said here by whoever is your personal view. It does not present the purpose of this evening.

“Don’t do things because you want to do them. Do the things that I want. I am the one wearing the shoes. I know the solution to my problems, and I know how to work through my problems,” the governor warned.

Mr Fubara’s statements came several days after he met with Mr Wike and begged the minister for reconciliation to end the political crisis in the state.

