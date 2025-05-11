The 19 Northern governors, in collaboration with the chairpersons of the Northern States Traditional Rulers Council, have called for accelerated action in tackling the region’s security challenges.

The northern leaders made the call in a six-point communique issued at the end of a meeting at the instance of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF), on Saturday in Kaduna.

The NGF, which acknowledged the role of non-partisan cooperation and collaboration, in addressing the numerous developmental challenges confronting the north, deliberated on the ways to improve on the security apparatus of the region and Nigeria at large.

After exhaustive deliberations on matters of regional interest, with emphasis on security, the forum released the following communique:

“The Forum commends Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his sustained commitment to addressing the security challenges and infrastructure deficits in Northern Nigeria.

“The Forum resolved to liaise with the Nigerian Governors Forum to work out modalities on how to increase support to the Federal Security Agencies.”

According to the NGF, the meeting also decided to strengthen local initiatives in combating all forms of security challenges.

“The Forum also resolved to urgently set up inter-state platforms to coordinate surveillance on our joint borders.

“The Forum reiterated its support for the creation of State Police and called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take-off,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum’s next meeting is scheduled to be held on 30 August.

