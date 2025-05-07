Nigeria’s U20 men’s football team, the Flying Eagles, secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 2-2 draw with Kenya’s Rising Stars on Wednesday in Cairo.

The match, which marked the Flying Eagles’ historic 100th appearance in the tournament’s history, was a tense affair that saw the seven-time champions come from behind twice to avoid an upset against the determined East Africans.

With this result, Nigeria finished second in Group B with five points, two behind group leaders Morocco, who defeated Tunisia 3-1 in the group’s other final fixture.

Despite the draw, the Flying Eagles booked their place in the quarterfinals thanks to earlier performances that included a win and a draw in their opening two matches.

They will now travel to Ismailia, where they are set to face the second-placed team in Group C on Monday.

That group includes defending champions Senegal, long-time rivals Ghana, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A milestone match

The final group clash against Kenya was more than just a qualifying game—it was a landmark moment for Nigerian football. It marked the country’s 100th match in the history of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations, underscoring its long-standing commitment and success at the youth level.

Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu had emphasised the importance of the game in the build-up, stating the team’s desire to not only qualify but to top the group and avoid the need to relocate from Cairo.

“One thing that’s common among the technical crew and the players is the desire to win… because of the little advantage that comes with topping the group,” Zubairu said during a pre-match press conference.

However, despite their preparations, Nigeria found themselves trailing after just five minutes when Kenya’s Kevin Wangaya converted from the penalty spot.

The spot kick was awarded after a Nigerian defender handled the ball inside the area.

The Flying Eagles responded quickly. In the 12th minute, Kparobo Arierhi danced past two defenders and slotted home the equaliser, giving Nigeria a much-needed boost.

But Kenya, desperate to salvage pride after back-to-back losses to Morocco and Tunisia, refused to back down.

In the 68th minute, William Otieno restored Kenya’s lead, finishing off a well-delivered free kick from Lawrence Omondi that caught Nigeria’s defence flat-footed.

Once again, the Flying Eagles rallied. Just five minutes later, Captain Daniel Bameyi calmly converted a penalty after substitute Mendos Rickson was brought down in the box, levelling the score at 2-2.

Group implications

The result ensured Nigeria’s passage to the next round, though it came at the cost of relinquishing top spot in Group B.

Morocco’s convincing win over Tunisia gave them a perfect nine points, meaning they will remain in Cairo for their quarterfinal match against the second-placed team in Group A—comprising Egypt, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Zambia, and Tanzania.

For Nigeria, the path forward is more complicated. By finishing second, the Flying Eagles will now have to travel to Ismailia for their next test. Their quarterfinal fixture is scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m. Egypt time (1 p.m. Nigeria time).

The draw with Kenya, though not the ideal outcome Coach Zubairu hoped for, reflects the unpredictable nature of tournament football—especially against sides fighting for survival.

