High in the mountainous capital of Ethiopia, a quiet revolution in African football is taking shape; not on the pitch, but in the classroom.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has brought together top female minds from across the continent for the in-person phase of its Women’s Instructors Development Program.

Among them is Nigeria’s Wemimo Mathew, head coach of Remo Stars Ladies, representing her nation in a gathering designed to reshape the future of women’s football from the grassroots up.

Coaches of Coaches: Building the backbone of Women’s football

In Addis Ababa this week, the focus isn’t on players or officials, but on a vital group often behind the scenes; female instructors tasked with developing the next wave of African football talent.

CAF’s intensive five-day workshop marks the final stage of a two-month journey that began in March with a virtual training series. Now, the participants are stepping into hands-on sessions aimed at deepening their knowledge, strengthening networks, and refining their ability to educate and inspire.

“This meeting is the human, collective validation of everything we’ve learned virtually,” said Meskerem Goshime, CAF’s Head of Women’s Football Development. “It’s where theory becomes practice.”

Training for transformation: Beyond skill, toward systemic change

More than just a coaching clinic, the Women’s Instructors Development Program is a cornerstone in CAF’s long-term vision for an inclusive football ecosystem. The goal? To ensure that every CAF Member Association has trained female educators capable not only of coaching but also of shaping policies, leading programs, and influencing the game’s direction in their countries.

The online phase tackled critical areas including coaching methodology, leadership, team management, communication, and sports technology, delivered by a diverse mix of experts from across Africa and beyond.

“We wanted to break down silos, create dialogue between different cultures, on-the-ground realities, and a range of experiences,” explained Raul Chipenda, CAF’s Director of Development.

The sessions in Addis Ababa now bring those lessons to life, fostering collaboration, innovation, and practical application.

Wemimo Mathew carries Nigeria’s torch

Nigeria’s contribution to this transformative journey is fronted by Wemimo Mathew, the accomplished tactician of Remo Stars Ladies. Her selection underlines the nation’s commitment to growing female-led technical development and reinforcing its long-standing football tradition through gender-inclusive leadership.

Mathew joins a continental cohort of women poised to influence how coaching is taught, how teams are led, and how talent is nurtured, from community pitches to national stadiums.

A vision driven by women, for women

By spearheading this initiative, CAF is sending a clear message: the advancement of women’s football must be steered by women. The confederation isn’t just developing trainers; it’s building advocates, role models, and structural leaders.

“This is a deep movement,” said Goshime. “What we’re seeing here are the building blocks of a different future; one that’s more equitable and more coherent. The ball doesn’t recognise gender. But the system does. And it’s time to restore balance.”

As the week progresses in Addis Ababa, the echoes of this training are expected to ripple far beyond the workshop walls, into clubs, communities, and countries, laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and sustainable future for African football.

