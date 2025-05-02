The publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi, has been announced as one of the distinguished Nigerians and Africans to be honoured at the 2025 Hallmarks of Labour Awards.

It is a prestigious ceremony hosted by the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation (HLF) to recognise individuals for exceptional leadership and service in their respective fields.

Mr Olorunyomi, according to the organisers, will receive the HLF-Christopher Kolade Award for Excellence in Leadership and Professionalism in the Media.

The award celebrates his “established track record” in championing media independence, accountability journalism, and ethical standards.

The award acknowledges his leadership and influence in building one of Nigeria’s most respected investigative newsrooms.

The announcement was made in a letter signed by Patricia Otuedon-Arawore, Executive Secretary of the HLF.

Other awardees

This year’s award ceremony, scheduled for 3 May in Lagos, Nigeria, will also honour several other outstanding individuals.

They include Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, who will receive the HLF-Emeka Anyaoku Life-Time Achievement Award as Nigeria’s outstanding international icon, and Theophilus Danjuma (Rtd.), Chairman of the TY Danjuma Foundation, who will be recognised with the HLF Life-Time Achievement Award for Exemplary Philanthropy and Charity.

Others to be honoured at the event are Olufunmilayo Adebambo, a Nigerian scientist and Professor of Animal Breeding and Genetics, for her outstanding contributions to research, innovation, and value-chain development that support food security.

Former Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, will be recognised for excellence in leadership and good governance, while Babajide Alo, Professor of Chemistry, and Kalu Onuoha, Nigerian Professor Emeritus of Geology, will both be celebrated for their remarkable work in the field of science.

Also receiving accolades is Abdullahi Ribadu, a Nigerian academic and professor of Veterinary Reproduction who will be honoured with the HLF-Umaru Shehu Life-Time Achievement Award for his consistent advocacy for positive change within Nigeria’s university system.

In the legal sector, Akinlolu Olujinmi, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is being recognised for his exemplary and courageous service to the advancement of Nigeria’s judicial system.

The awards will further honour Adele Jinadu, a professor of Political Science, for his contributions to education, and Olufemi Adelowo, Professor of Medicine and Consultant Rheumatologist, and Isaac Adewole, Professor of Gynaecology and Obstetrics and former Minister for Health, for their excellence in the medical field.

About the Foundation

HLF is designed to recognise and celebrate individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, professionalism, and impactful contributions in various fields, including education, medicine, law, and more.

It also seeks to inspire younger generations to aspire to excellence.

The Foundation’s Board of Trustees comprise Christopher Kolade (Chairman), a renowned diplomat and former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; Oluremi Tinubu, a senator and wife of President Bola Tinubu; Itse Sagay, a Professor of Law; Grace Giwa and Patricia Otuedon-Arawore, who also serves as the Executive Secretary.

