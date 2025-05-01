The Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced penalties for individuals who violate regulations requiring a permit to perform Hajj and for those who facilitate such violations.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry said the following penalties will begin from Dhul-Qi’dah 1 until the end of Dhul-Hijjah 14.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “Dhul-Qi’dah, Dhul-Hijjah’’ is the period from the first day of the 11th month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, Dhu’l-Qa’dah, until the last day of the 12th month, Dhu’l-Hijjah.

NAN reports that this period is significant as it includes the month preceding the Hajj pilgrimage and the month where Hajj itself takes place.

The ministry said a fine of up to SAR 20,000 ($5,332) will be imposed on individuals attempting to perform Hajj without a permit, as well as visitors trying to enter or stay in Makkah during this period.

The second fine is that SAR 100,000 ($26,661) will be imposed on anyone who applies for a visit visa for an individual who has performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit, or who has entered or stayed in Makkah city and the holy sites during the specified period.

The fine will multiply for each individual involved, the ministry said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

It said the same fine will apply to anyone who transports or attempts to transport visit visa holders to Makkah city and the holy sites during the specified period.

The ministry added that those who shelter or attempt to shelter visit visa holders in any accommodations, including hotels, apartments, private housing, shelters, or Hajj pilgrims’ housing sites, would also be fined when caught.

According to the ministry, this includes concealing their presence or providing assistance that enables their stay; the fine will multiply for each individual sheltered, concealed, or assisted.

The ministry said the third group are the illegal infiltrators attempting to perform Hajj, whether residents or overstayers. They will be deported to their countries and banned from entering the Kingdom for ten years.

The ministry said the relevant court will be requested to confiscate land vehicles used to transport visit visa holders to Makkah city and the holy sites during the specified period, if owned by the transporter, facilitator, or any accomplices.

NAN also reports that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has stated that the airlift for Nigerian intending pilgrims who paid for the 2025 Hajj would commence on 9 May

A statement by NAHCON’s Assistant Director of Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, revealed that 43,000 pilgrims paid for the pilgrimage.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

