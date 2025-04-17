The Chairperson of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Sale, has flagged off the vaccination of Nigerian intending pilgrims in the Federal CapitalTerritory (FCT).

The ceremony, held on Wednesday at the FCT Pilgrims Hajj Camp in Abuja, is part of the ongoing preparations for the 2025 Hajj operations.

The Saudi government requires pilgrims to have certain vaccinations before entering the country for Hajj.

Nigerians intending to go for Hajj are required to get vaccinated from Meningococcal Meningitis, Yello Fever, polio and seasonal Influenza vaccination.

A statement by Abdulbasit Abba of the Information and Publication department of NAHCON, said Mr Saleh, a professor, administered the first dose of the vaccination to one of the intending pilgrim during the occasion.

Mr Saleh also said the event marks a vital step in the journey toward a successful 2025 Hajj, adding that ensuring the health of the pilgrims is not just a requirement but the responsibility of the commission.

He added, “Today’s flag-off is a symbol of our readiness and proactive approach to Hajj planning. To our dear pilgrims, I urge you to cooperate fully, follow health guidelines, and remain prayerful as you prepare for this sacred journey.

“I also encourage you to be law-abiding and patient throughout the Hajj process. It is equally important that you attend all scheduled pilgrims’ enlightenment lectures, as they offer essential knowledge and guidance about the rites of Hajj and the journey ahead.”

An intending pilgrim, Awwal Imam, who participated in the event, told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that it was a well attended event with participants showing appreciation to the NAHCON chair and willingness to fully participate.

“The vaccination is a welcome Idea and we commend the leadership of NAHCON for gracing the launch of it.

“The presence of the chairman of NAHCON himself is a testimony that the commission this time around is leaving no stone unturned in making sure it succeeds in the coming Hajj,” Mr Imam said.

The airlift of Nigerian pilgrims is scheduled to commence on 5 May.

Read the full statement

THE FLAG-OFF CEREMONY OF VACCINATION FOR 2025 FCT PILGRIMS

The Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Sale, led the flag-off ceremony for the vaccination of 2025 FCT intending pilgrims on Wednesday, 16th April 2025, at the FCT Pilgrims Hajj Camp, Airport Road, Abuja, as part of ongoing preparations for the 2025 Hajj operations.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman expressed the Commission’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of all pilgrims:

“This event marks a vital step in our journey toward a successful 2025 Hajj. Ensuring the health of our pilgrims is not just a requirement; it is our responsibility. Today’s flag-off is a symbol of our readiness and proactive approach to Hajj planning. To our dear pilgrims, I urge you to cooperate fully, follow health guidelines, and remain prayerful as you prepare for this sacred journey.”

“I also encourage you to be law-abiding and patient throughout the Hajj process. It is equally important that you attend all scheduled pilgrims’ enlightenment lectures, as they offer essential knowledge and guidance about the rites of Hajj and the journey ahead. These lectures are designed to equip you spiritually, mentally, and practically to perform your pilgrimage in the best possible manner.”

The Chairman personally monitored the exercise and administered the first dose of the vaccination to one of the intending pilgrims, a symbolic gesture that highlighted the Commission’s hands-on approach and dedication to excellence.

Before the vaccination exercise began, Dr. Dan Gazama, Director of Public Health, addressed the pilgrims, providing critical information about the vaccines being administered. He informed the gathering that:

“The vaccines being given today include the meningitis vaccine, the oral polio vaccine, and the yellow fever vaccine—all of which are mandatory according to the health regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The yellow fever vaccine is valid for ten years, while the meningitis vaccine is valid for three years. These vaccinations are a prerequisite for Hajj and are essential to protecting both individual and public health.”

“Some mild side effects may occur, such as pain at the injection site, low-grade fever, or body aches. These are normal and typically resolve within a day or two. However, if any pilgrim experiences persistent or severe symptoms, they are strongly advised to visit the nearest hospital or health facility immediately for proper medical attention.”

Dr. Gazama emphasized that receiving these vaccinations is a mandatory condition for entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and forms a critical part of the international health regulations that govern Hajj participation.

Also present at the event were the Commissioner (PRSILS), Prof Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal; the Board Member representing the Ministry of Health, Dr Saidu Dunbulwa, the Secretary of the Commission, Dr Mustapha and some Heads of Divisions. Their presence underscored the importance of the vaccination campaign and the Commission’s unified commitment to the wellbeing of all Nigerian pilgrims.

The vaccination exercise commenced immediately after the opening addresses, with medical personnel administering the vaccines in a well-coordinated and professional manner. The process was smooth, efficient, and well-received by the pilgrims, boosting their confidence and reinforcing public trust in NAHCON’s preparedness.

This flag-off in Abuja marks the beginning of a nationwide vaccination rollout across all participating states, reflecting NAHCON’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety, wellbeing, and spiritual fulfillment of every Nigerian pilgrim during the 2025 Hajj.

Abdulbasit Abba – Information and Publications Division, (NAHCON).

