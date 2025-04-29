The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed the South-south zonal caretaker committee to immediately take over the party’s structure in Delta State.

The acting National Chairperson of PDP, Umar Damagun, disclosed this on Tuesday, while addressing journalists after a closed-door NWC meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Mr Damagum announced that the current party structure in Delta State had been dissolved and also reiterated that a new caretaker committee would be constituted soon to stabilise and rebuild the party in the state.

“We have just instructed the zonal caretaker committee to oversee the party in Delta after dissolving all the structures that have already been there since the majority of them have shifted, and in no longer time, we’ll constitute a caretaker committee,” he said.

The directive comes in response to the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside his predecessor and former vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, commissioners, local government chairpersons and the state’s party leaders to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last Wednesday.

The defection ended PDP’s 26-year control of the oil-rich South-south state, which had always been a stronghold of the party.

The pioneer state chairperson of the party, James Manager, announced the defection after a meeting of the governor with PDP leaders and stakeholders at the Government House, Asaba.

Mr Manager, also a former senator, attributed the move to the lingering leadership crisis within the PDP at the national level and its possible implication for the party in the next general elections.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has, however, said he holds no grudges against his running mate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Okowa, and others, who defected to the ruling party because freedom of association and expression are non-negotiable in a democracy.

Condemning the defection

Mr Damagum expressed disappointment with the mass defection in Delta State and insisted the party had not wronged the defectors in any way.

“I also want to use this opportunity to once more condemn what has happened in Delta. I’m glad and I’ve said it earlier that the governor and our vice-presidential candidate have not faulted the party. The party (PDP) did not do anything wrong, rather it was their wish to join the party (APC).

“We’ve taken it with all sorts of regret. The PDP is still a brand that all of them are jealous of, and I believe this should not weigh us down. Rather, it should make us up our sleeves so that we come to the point that we wouldn’t need to reconcile against each other,” he added.

He urged members and supporters of the PDP to remain calm and focused ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Come 2027, Nigerians will speak. They can coerce, like I said earlier, cajole and intimidate our members into joining there. But they can only do that because they feel they have what it takes. Nigerians, when the time comes, they will receive the result from Nigerians. It has happened before, and it will repeat itself.

“The parameters that will make Nigerians revolt against them are all in place. This government has been so insensitive to the yearnings and feelings of people. They have nothing so far. They have not shown any remorse. We are not conquered people.

“We are Nigerians, taxpaying Nigerians, law-abiding citizens. And we have rights, and when the time comes, Nigerians will show them that they have rights. 2027 is between Nigerians and Tinubu. So, I want to urge our supporters to remain calm,” the acting Chairperson said.

Rebuilding efforts

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the PDP South-south caretaker committee, Emmanuel Ogidi, said the mass defection was a great blow to the PDP because the party never expected it.

“We have been given the assignment to oversee Delta State. Our job is to go there, take stock of what is left, address members, give them confidence and then, of course, bring good people that we are going to recommend to the NWC for confirmation as members of the Caretaker Committee.

“What happened to us was a great blow. We didn’t expect it. But when something like this happens, what do you do? You take it as it is and solve the problem,” he said.

