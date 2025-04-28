A social enterprise advocating against workplace sexual harassment, HEIR Women Hub (HWH), has called for the urgent implementation of sexual harassment policies in organisations across Nigeria.

The call was reinforced during a virtual validation meeting convened on Friday with support from the African Women Development Fund (AWDF) under the Kasa Initiative to validate findings from a new research study on the adoption of sexual harassment policies in Nigerian workplaces.

The session drew participation from gender advocates, civil society actors, researchers, and government officials, who stressed the critical need to move beyond policy formulation to effective implementation.

In her opening address, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, emphasised the urgent need for robust policy frameworks to address sexual harassment in workplaces.

Ms Vivour-Adeniyi stressed the importance of translating policy into meaningful, enforceable practice.

She noted that in Lagos State, sexual harassment is not only a violation of human rights but also a major obstacle to productivity, inclusion, and employee well-being.

“We are gathered today for a crucial purpose to validate research that examines the adoption of sexual harassment policies within organisations,” she said.

“Sexual harassment creates a hostile work environment, hinders productivity, and has far-reaching consequences for the well-being of employees and the overall success of the organisation.”

According to her, addressing workplace sexual harassment is of significant importance not only for Lagos State but also for creating safe and respectful workplaces across Nigeria.

She also stressed that findings from the research would offer evidence-based insights into policy adoption gaps and strengthen advocacy and interventions.

“At DSVA, we remain committed to preventing and responding to all forms of sexual and gender-based violence, including sexual harassment in the workplace,” she added.

She lauded HEIR Women Hub for leading the initiative and reaffirmed DSVA’s commitment to collaborating with stakeholders in promoting safe workplaces.

Gaps in policy awareness

Presenting the key findings, the Executive Director of HEIR Women Hub, Añuli Aniebo, detailed the prevalence, awareness, and gaps in the implementation of sexual harassment policies across various organisations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Ms Aniebo, the study, which used an exploratory, mixed-methods approach surveying 50 employees across 10 organisations, revealed significant gaps.

“Over 94 per cent of respondents acknowledged that sexual harassment remains a major issue in Nigerian workplaces,” she said.

“While 60 per cent believe their organisations have formal policies, many have never seen or interacted with these documents.”

She added that although some employees reported the existence of internal reporting systems, trust in these systems remains low, with many employees saying they had never received formal sensitisation or training on workplace harassment.

Ms Aniebo emphasised that the study’s results would guide further advocacy, aiming to strengthen workplace policies and their enforcement.

Tackling harassment

Ms Aniebo noted that HEIR Women Hub’s efforts to address workplace harassment date back over five years, beginning with an initial study funded by the Ford Foundation.

“Our theory of change is simple: if strong policies are put in place and properly implemented, sexual harassment will be reduced, and workplaces will become safer for everyone,” she said.

The validation meeting was described as a key step in refining research findings, collecting stakeholder input, and strengthening strategies to foster harassment-free environments.

Call for action

In her goodwill message, the Chief Social Welfare Officer at the FCT Administration’s Women Affairs Secretariat, Jacinta Ike, stressed that creating and implementing effective workplace harassment policies is a collective responsibility.

“Creating and implementing effective workplace sexual harassment policies is not just a regulatory measure; it reflects our collective responsibility to foster a safe and respectful environment for all individuals,” she stressed.

The meeting ended with a strong call for stakeholders, employers, and policymakers to act decisively by training employees, enforcing policies, strengthening internal reporting systems, and building a culture of respect and accountability across workplaces in Nigeria.

