The police have arrested 33 suspected thugs (Yan Daba) within the Kano Metropolitan Local Government Area in clearance operations conducted between 23 and 28 April.

This is contained in a statement issued by the police command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano on Monday.

Mr Kiyawa said the operations, carried out by the Command Tactical Teams, resulted in the recovery of dangerous weapons, illicit drugs, and other stolen properties.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the directive of the Inspector-General of Police to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for all residents.

Mr Kiyawa said, “The command has been conducting round-the-clock visibility patrols, intelligence-led raids, evidence-based investigations, and enhanced community policing capabilities to maintain peace and security across the state.”

The PPRO stated that the state police commissioner, Ibrahim Bakori, thanked members of the public for their continued support and cooperation.

He urged the citizens to maintain this synergy by providing valuable information to aid the command’s efforts in combating crimes and ensuring public safety.

Mr Kiyawa added that the command remained dedicated to protecting lives and property, assuring the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order.

(NAN)

