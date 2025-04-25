The staff of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMeT) have agreed to temporarily suspend their industrial action for two weeks to give the federal government an opportunity to address the concerns raised by the workers.

The decision was reached Thursday evening after Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, met with leaders of the aggrieved unions, including the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), a statement issued by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, said.

“Following a high-level intervention by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK), the strike action embarked upon by unions within the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has been suspended until May 13, 2025, pending the outcome of the Minister’s intervention on the issues raised,” Mr Moshood said.

Nimet Workers’ Strike

PREMIUM TIMES reported that NiMet workers embarked on an industrial action on Wednesday to demand improved welfare and promotion.

The strike also led to the temporary suspension of Air Peace’s operations while some other airlines used it as an excuse to hike flight ticket prices by over 100 per cent.

Similarly, flight delays and cancellations were recorded across major airports in the country. NiMet plays a crucial role in ensuring smooth and safe flight schedules in the country.

On Thursday, this newspaper reported that the striking NiMet workers stalled operations for the second consecutive day at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja. The workers picketed the office as part of their protest.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Dozens of frustrated staff members sat at strategic points outside the gate of the building. Some of the employees who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday explained that they participated in the protest to express their frustration over poor wages and to demand improved welfare benefits.

Among other demands, the workers called on the government to implement the recently approved minimum wage.

Ministers measures

According to the statement by Mr Moshood, on Thursday, the National Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Aba Ocheme, confirmed the decision to suspend the industrial action after the meeting with Mr Keyamo.

“We have resolved to suspend the ongoing strike till May 13, 2025, in recognition of the Honourable Minister’s timely and sincere intervention. We await the progress of the actions he has committed to take,” the union leader was quoted as saying.

Mr Moshood also quoted the National President of the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Alale Adedayo, as saying: “As a mark of respect for the Honourable Minister’s intervention and assurance, we have decided to temporarily call off the strike while the process of resolution is ongoing.”

He emphasised that the unions had downed tools over a number of unresolved grievances relating to poor working conditions, including salary relativity with other aviation agencies, non-implementation of the 2019 consequential adjustment to the national minimum wage (affecting at least 30 omitted staff), demands for a 25/35 per cent salary increase, 40 per cent hardship/peculiar allowances, annual staff trainings, among others.

In response, the statement said Mr Keyamo expressed empathy with the affected workers and pledged his commitment to finding lasting solutions to their concerns.

As part of immediate steps, Mr Moshood said the minister agreed to offer personal intervention through formal communications to both President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Finance, to fast-track the resolution of the financial demands.

Other measures include the establishment of a Ministerial Committee, headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, to interface with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to clarify issues surrounding subsistence allowances and related matters.

The minister also reiterated the importance of industrial harmony in the aviation sector and commended the union leaders for their maturity, patriotism, and willingness to dialogue in the national interest.

In his remarks, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ibrahim Kana, assured all stakeholders that tangible progress will be made before the 13 May deadline.

He called for continued cooperation as the ministry works to ensure improved welfare and working conditions for NIMET staff and all aviation personnel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

