The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the establishment of the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board.
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the 149th NEC meeting chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday at Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He explained that to make the board function effectively, the council approved a proposal for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).
Mr Uzodinma stated that the Chairperson of the board would be selected from the private sector, adding that it would be funded from import levies on textiles.
|
“The National Economic Council, among other things, received presentations from the members and leadership of Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Forum.
“These are private sector operatives who are into the cotton business, garment and textiles and the presentation highlighted their proposal on how to revitalise the cotton industry in Nigeria.
“The council endorsed the presentation and approved the establishment of a National and regional Offices for the board in each of the six geopolitical zones for proper coordination,” Mr Uzodinma said.
On his part, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State said the council also received a proposal from the Minister of Livestock Development on an acceleration strategy for the livestock industry.
He said the presentation was on a plan to transform the livestock industry between 2025 and 2030.
Mr Diri said the strategy was built on the national livestock growth acceleration plan, which is expected to transform the sector to create jobs, export products and serve as an engine room for internally generated revenue.
“The projection is that the strategy will generate between $74 billion down and $90 billion in that sector by the year 2035.
“It will be a direct partnership with the state governors, the private sector and foreign investors under a very sound federal regulatory umbrella,” Mr Diri said.
READ ALSO: EDITORIAL: NEC boss, Nwosu, richly deserves national honour
He added that the investment would be prioritised into five key pillars between 2025 and 2026.
The pillars are: Animal Health and Zones Control, Feed and Further Development, Water Resources Management, Statistics and Information and Livestock Value Chain Development, he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999