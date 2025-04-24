The Make Big Polluters Pay (MBPP) Coalition has concluded a two-day virtual training for journalists across Africa, calling for sustained, Afrocentric coverage of climate issues and renewing demands for climate reparations for the continent and the wider Global South.

The training, held from 22 and 23 April, brought together 51 journalists from print, broadcast, and digital platforms, alongside climate advocates from at least eight African countries. Participants included journalists from Premium Times, The Cable, Leadership and some other Nigerian newspapers.

Experts who spoke at the training were from Nigeria, Togo, The Gambia, the United States, and India also participated.

With the theme, ‘Communicating Climate Change: Realities, Impacts, and the Need for Action,’ the programme was hosted by Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), in partnership with Corporate Accountability (CA).

The sessions aimed to equip journalists with the tools to report effectively on climate justice, combat misinformation, and amplify underrepresented African perspectives in global climate discourse.

Calls for climate justice and accountability

Opening the first day, Managing Director of Corporate Accountability, Elvis Méndez, explained the urgency of unified global action against climate change.

“We are living in precarious times.” Mendez underscored the urgency for collective action against climate change, highlighting the significant power that corporations hold over governments.

“Corporations must be held accountable for their actions,” he asserted, emphasising that the gathering aimed to foster a unified approach to climate action,” he said.

The Executive Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Nnimmo Bassey, in his session titled, ‘Loss and Damage Fund, Climate Finance: Where is Africa?,’ stressed the need for climate finance not only to reduce emissions but also to support adaptation efforts in vulnerable communities.

“We must ensure that those most affected are given the support and resources needed to adapt and thrive,” he said, calling for a collaborative effort to secure a sustainable future for the continent and beyond.

Journalism as a tool for climate section

In his opening remark, Akinbode Oluwafemi, Executive Director of CAPPA, emphasised the media’s critical role in influencing public discourse and policy.

“We need journalists to be able to educate the people to mount pressure on policymakers and government to be able to take appropriate action, as well as mobilise communities, to build communities of resistance to the destruction of climate change and our world,” Mr Oluwafemi added.

Kwami Kpondzo, Executive Director of the Centre for Environmental Justice in Togo, critiqued carbon market mechanisms and the fossil fuel industry, warning that these systems often shift the burden of emissions reduction to developing countries.

“While carbon markets aim to incentivise emission cuts, they can disproportionately affect Africa,” Mr Kpondzo said.

Olamide Martins, CAPPA’s Senior Climate Change Programme Manager, outlined the MBPP campaign’s mission: “Our goal is to amplify African voices and demand stronger global climate action.”

Tools for effective climate storytelling

The second day of the training featured media-focused sessions led by Kristin Salvage, Director of Media and Press at CA, and Esthappen S., Communications Coordinator at Demand for Climate Justice (DCJ).

During a storytelling session, Ms Salvage urged journalists to connect with communities and use personal narratives to make climate stories resonate.

“Strong storytelling starts with clear messaging, relatable voices, and community trust,” she said. “It’s about making the people you report on stronger in telling their own stories.”

Mr Esthappen spotlighted the rise of climate disinformation and the responsibility of journalists to uphold truth and credibility.

“Accurate journalism is vital to shift public perception and promote informed decision-making,” Mr Esthappen said, reminding attendees of the importance of scrutinising information sources, especially in the age of social media, where misleading narratives often proliferate.

“As we stand at a turning point, we can build a future where facts are celebrated and misinformation is challenged,” Mr Esthappen added, highlighting the collective responsibility to ensure the flow of truthful information for the public good.

Call to action

In his closing remarks, Dawda Cham, Deputy Executive Director of the Household Disaster Resilience Project (HELP-Gambia), encouraged participants to apply their new skills within their newsrooms.

Africa Policy Research Institute had stated the work of these local journalists can directly inform policy decisions and empower communities to adapt to the challenges of a changing climate

