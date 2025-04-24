Nine people were said to have been killed and over 70 injured in an overnight Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv, said the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Thursday.

The assault caused extensive damage to residential buildings and ignited fires in garages, non-residential structures and administrative buildings.

Rescue operations are still underway in the western Sviatoshynskyi district, where a missile strike partially destroyed an apartment building.

In total, emergency teams have responded to 13 locations across Kyiv to address the damage.

ALSO READ: 18 killed in Russian bombardments of Ukraine as Britain pledges Kyiv battle tanks

In addition to Kyiv, the attack also targeted eight other regions across Ukraine.

Two people were reported injured in the eastern Kharkiv region, while one person was wounded in the northern Zhytomyr region.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

