The Senate has approved the state of emergency declared on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the approval during the plenary on Wednesday after majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

The approval came after the lawmakers emerged from a closed-door session, which lasted for one hour and twenty minutes.

Mr Akpabio said during the closed-door session that the lawmakers deliberated on the issue and received a brief from President Tinubu.

Resolutions to approve state of emergency

The senate president read a prepared written resolution agreed by the senators during the closed-door session.

Mr Akpabio said senators unanimously agreed to approve the proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers as parts of its constitutional power in line with section 305 (2)

“The Senate invokes the powers conferred on it by Section 305 (2) of the 1999 Constitutional Referral Report of Nigeria as amended and approves the proclamation of state of emergency declared by Mr President in Rivers State of Nigeria.

“The Senate further directs that the declaration of the state of emergency stated in the proclamation documents and demands of Mr President to review and even to terminate the state of emergency at any given time, but not later than six months” he read.

Mr Akpabio noted that parts of the resolutions was to set up a joint ad-hoc committee involving members of the two chambers of the National Assembly to oversee administration of the River State during the period, in line with section 11 (4) of the Senate.

“The Senate further resolved that Section 11 (4) be invoked, providing the National Assembly the authority to set up a joint ad hoc committee of both chambers to oversight the administration of Rivers State henceforth,” he added.

Committee to reconcile Fubara, Wike

Mr Akpabio listed setting up a ad-hoc committee of eminent Nigerians be set up to reconcile the warring groups within the state.

“The Senate further resolved that a Committee of eminent Nigerians be set up to reconcile the warring groups within the government of River State within the period of the State of Emergency in River State.

“The Senate further resolved that a Committee to reconcile the warring factions in Rivers State should consist of eminent Nigerians,” he said.

Although, the senate president did not mention names, it was apparent he was referring to the state governor, Siminilayi Fubara, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and members of the State House of Assembly.

The political crisis in Rivers State was specifically caused by a feud between factions loyal to Mr Fubara and those aligned with Mr Wike.

The disagreement led to threats of impeachment and a split within the state’s legislative body with a majority loyal to Mr Wike, while others stood with Mr Fubara.

It got intense when some 27 lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while the four loyal to Mr Fubara got a court order which paved the way for them to control the state assembly.

In December 2023, Mr Fubara demolished the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, although he gave a different reason for demolishing the building.

Mr Fubara, subsequently, presented the state’s 2024 budget proposal to the four-member assembly which had their sitting in the Rivers Government House.

The matter was taken to the Supreme Court which ruled, on 28 February, against Mr Fubara and ordered him to acknowledge the 27 member loyal to Mr Wike as valid House of Assembly members and treat them as such.

The court also ruled that proper democratic and constitutional governance be restored in Rivers. It also ordered the immediate submission of the state’s budgets to the House of Assembly controlled by the 27 lawamkers.

Justification for approval

Mr Akpabio explained that the approval of the emergency rule was in line with the constitution and the Standing Order of the Senate.

He made reference sections 60, 305 (2) of the constitution and Rule 1 (b).

“The proclamation of the state of emergency 2025 declared by Mr President in Rivers State of Nigeria as amended of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria pursuant to section 60 of the constitution, section 305 (2) and pursuant to our rules, Rule 1 (b) of the standing orders of the Senate and also pursuant to Rules 1,3,4, 1,3,5 and 1,3,6 of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

After reading the prepared resolutions, the senate president put it to vote and majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

