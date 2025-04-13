Enitan Rewane is a partner at Rook & Co. Legal Practitioners, a full-service law firm based in Lagos State, Nigeria.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Rewane shares her leadership journey, reflects on breaking barriers, and calls for urgent action to support Nigerian women.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Rewane: I was fortunate to have worked for a few months as a Legal Executive at a top criminal law firm in London shortly after graduation.

It was a valuable experience and my first real exposure to legal practice. Although I had planned to attend law school in England, my plans changed, and I ultimately attended the Nigerian Law School.

Afterwards, I honed my skills at Babalakin & Co., one of Nigeria’s most prestigious and fast-paced corporate and commercial law firms. There, I was supported to work on diverse, complex transactions, which helped me develop the skills needed to navigate and manage them successfully.

This experience gave me the confidence to co-found Rook & Co. with three other partners. The skills I acquired continue to shape my practice style to this day.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Rewane: It’s crucial for women leaders to share their journeys, showing how they overcame obstacles with resilience and professionalism, offering a powerful example for others.

Women leaders should also be dedicated to mentoring and supporting other women, advocating for gender equality and inclusion, and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Promoting collaboration and teamwork among women-owned businesses, based on mutual respect, fosters an empowering environment.

Additionally, supporting work-life balance and celebrating diverse perspectives is essential to creating an inclusive and nurturing workplace.

Through these actions, women leaders inspire others and contribute to a more inclusive, supportive world for everyone.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Rewane: Women in leadership often exhibit empathy, emotional intelligence, and a collaborative approach, fostering strong relationships and inclusive environments.

Women leaders are also effective communicators, typically open and transparent in their approach. They frequently advocate for diversity and inclusion and their resilience and adaptability enable them to overcome challenges and focus on long-term goals.

By mentoring and coaching others and promoting diversity, they actively lift others—particularly women—through their professional development. They also drive innovation and positive change within organisations.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Rewane: – I have been very fortunate and do not have any personal examples to cite about gender bias challenges in my industry.

I believe that my upbringing has played a significant role in making me a confident woman who cannot be relegated to the background just because I am a woman.

Nonetheless, I am determined to continue to mentor and support other women, which can ultimately play a pivotal role in bridging the gap, more so in the area of under-representation of women in senior legal positions in Nigeria, more so in the judiciary and the appointment of learned silks.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Rewane: My appointment as Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association’s Section on Business Law-Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality Committee was a significant milestone in my legal career.

Despite taking on the role during the pandemic, I worked with a dynamic, passionate Executive Committee.

Together, we raised awareness about the need for collaboration, successfully partnering with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and engaging with the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, and other key stakeholders.

We focused on understanding the challenges facing the sector to see how we can provide essential legal advisory services and policies needed to support the Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality sectors in Nigeria.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Rewane: Stay focused on your vision, be resilient, and never give up. Be positive, innovative, and always keep learning.

Surround yourself with supportive, like-minded individuals, as relationships are key to growth. Uphold integrity, honesty, and fairness—your character defines your leadership.

Support and empower other women to foster an inclusive, collaborative environment. Leadership is about making a positive impact.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Rewane: Balancing multiple professional and personal responsibilities can be challenging, but being self-employed allows me the flexibility to prioritise family, friends, church, socials, and self-care.

While tasks overlap, I try to set sustainable boundaries and allocate time intentionally, helping me stay grounded, focused, and energised to perform at my best, both professionally and personally.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Rewane: Simply put, “Accelerate Action” calls for urgent and bold steps to challenge the status quo and drive meaningful change towards gender equality.

As a leader, I strive to lead by example, mentor and empower other women, advocate for policies that break down barriers, and create environments where women can thrive.

I am committed to innovation and providing lasting solutions to gender inequality and societal issues, while promoting inclusiveness and work-life balance. This theme truly reflects my leadership approach, and I am proudly a supporter of women.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Rewane is also a member of WIMBIZ.

