The United States has criticised Nigeria’s longstanding import ban on 25 product categories, warning that the policy undermines American exporters and blocks access to one of Africa’s largest consumer markets.

The complaint came as part of a new campaign launched by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), following President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping new tariffs targeting China’s industrial overcapacity.

“In honour of @POTUS’ historic trade action,” the USTR said in a post on X, “we are spotlighting another 10 unfair trade practices faced by American exporters.”

Leading the list was a symbolic grievance showing that more than 100,000 Chinese-made American flags are sold each month on just one e-commerce platform, the USTR said, costing US manufacturers an estimated $2 million in lost sales.

“American flags should be made in America!” the agency wrote.

Nigeria featured later in the statement, with the USTR highlighting the country’s import ban on 25 different product categories as a significant barrier to US trade.

“These policies create significant trade barriers that lead to lost revenue for US businesses looking to expand in the Nigerian market,” it wrote.

“Restrictions on items like beef, pork, poultry, fruit juices, medicaments, and spirits limit U.S. market access and reduce export opportunities.”

The ban placed on 25 products, a policy initially introduced by Nigeria’s central bank in 2015, blocks access to foreign exchange for a wide range of imported goods as part of a broader push to promote local manufacturing.

The USTR also cited similar practices in other countries, including Kenya, which imposes a 50 per cent tariff and what it called “burdensome regulatory requirements” on U.S. corn imports.

India and Thailand restrict US fuel ethanol, while Angola is preparing to limit import licences for beef, pork and poultry from July 2025, a move that could disrupt over $130 million in American poultry exports.

The European Union was also targeted, particularly for its deforestation and carbon rules, which the USTR estimates could impact more than $13 billion in annual US exports. These include geolocation mandates and emissions-based pricing mechanisms, which the US claimed that it gives EU-based competitors an unfair edge.

The trade spotlight comes days after President Donald Trump announced a sweeping package of tariffs on Chinese good, including electric vehicles, semiconductors, and solar cell, citing national security and the need to restore long-term economic competitiveness.

On 2 April, Mr Trump unveiled a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all US imports, starting 5 April, with even higher duties for countries deemed to be trading unfairly. Nigerian exports to the US will now face a 14 per cent tariff.

These “reciprocal” tariffs, set to take effect on 9 April, are part of what President Trump called a strategy to promote “economic independence” and reduce the US trade deficit, particularly with major players like China and the European Union.

While the Trump administration says the measures are intended to protect American jobs and industries, the new USTR campaign highlights a growing list of grievances with global trade partners.

