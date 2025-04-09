The journey to discovering Nigeria’s next generation of Olympic athletes takes a major leap forward this week as the MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays flags off in Lagos.

From 9 to 12 April, over 2,500 young athletes from 155 secondary schools and 158 teams will compete across two venues—the Yabatech and UNILAG Sports Complexes—in what has become the country’s premier platform for identifying and nurturing future track and field stars.

Now in its third season, MTN CHAMPS is targeting bridging grassroots talent with elite opportunities, aiming to transform raw potential into international podium finishes.

The official press conference to herald the Lagos event was held at MTN Nigeria’s headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday.

The event brought together key figures from the corporate and sports sectors.

MTN executives in attendance included Chief Marketing Officer Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Finance Officer Modupe Kadri, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Obiageli Ugboma, Chief Information Officer Shoyinka Shodunke, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer Tobechukwu Okigbo, and General Manager for Brand and Communication Emamoke Ogoro.

They were joined by prominent figures in Nigerian athletics, including Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Lekan Fatodu; Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Board Member, Solomon Alao; two-time Olympic medalist Mary Onyali; and key officials from the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) and Making of Champions (MoC).

Longtime vision

Speaking at the event, MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ikenna-Emeka, emphasised the broader vision of the initiative:

“MTN CHAMPS is a platform that continues to grow, inspire, and transform the future of Athletics in Nigeria. At MTN, we’ve been committed to supporting the dreams and aspirations of Nigerians—not only through innovative solutions but also through socially impactful initiatives. We launched MTN CHAMPS in 2023 to discover and nurture young athletic talents with the goal of building future Olympians for Nigeria.”

She noted the programme’s impact, highlighting the identification of 20 standout athletes who are currently undergoing specialized training through the MTN CHAMPS development pipeline.

MoC Country Manager, Deji Ogeyingbo, who represented MoC Founder and CEO Bambo Akani, reinforced the significance of reviving athletics in Nigeria:

“Athletics is Nigeria’s most decorated Olympic sport, accounting for 14 out of the country’s 27 Olympic medals. The talent is there. The question is how to build a sustainable system that can consistently deliver results at the global level.”

For the Lagos State government, the event aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure and youth development. LSSC DG Lekan Fatodu commended the programme:

“Mr. Governor is very deliberate about the transformation of sports across the state. MTN CHAMPS is an exceptional initiative that serves as an inspiration, even to us as a government.”

Representing the AFN President, Solomon Alao described the MTN-MoC partnership as a benchmark for corporate involvement in sports development:

“The AFN is proud of this partnership. If more corporate organisations step up to support initiatives like this, we will not only see progress on the track but also positive social impact off the field.”

Competition format

To ensure full participation, the event is structured to accommodate students balancing academics with athletics.

Cadet (U14) and Youth (U17) athletes will compete at the UNILAG Sports Complex from 9 to 11 April, with additional events on Day 4 for those unavailable earlier due to examinations.

Junior (U20) and Senior athletes will compete across all four days at the Yabatech Sports Complex.

