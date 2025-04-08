Telling the story of The Return of the Alaafin, which reached its grand climax on Saturday, 5 April 2025, gave me the honour of witnessing and documenting one of the most important historical and cultural events of this decade.

This moment is deeply personal. In 1971, I stood as a young trainee cameraman with Western Nigerian Television (WNTV/WNBS), recording the coronation of the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III. Over 50 years later, I returned to Oyo as a filmmaker—with my dear colleague, Rahman Oladigbolu—to chronicle the coronation of his successor, Ikú Baba Yeye, Ọba Hakeem Abimbola Owoade.

Full credit must go to the Oyo State Government and the Local Organising Committee for achieving the almost impossible: receiving and entertaining over a thousand guests from across Nigeria and the world, with grace, cultural splendour, and precision. The magnitude and complexity of the coronation could only be fully appreciated as we captured it for our documentary, The Return of the Alaafin, currently in production.

Across Oyo, receptions and after-parties sprung up like joyous fires to honour the new reign—but nothing compared to the unforgettable cultural showcase hosted by Nigerian Breweries for their flagship brand, GOLDBERG. Known for promoting Yoruba heritage under their iconic ỌMỌLÚWÀBÍ platform, Goldberg delivered an evening of pure magic.

It was beautiful, relaxing, and deeply enjoyable—sitting under the soft glow of a Yoruba sunset that melted into a starry night, surrounded by vibrant lighting, clear sound, a charismatic MC, and a set design that rivalled any world-class stage. The musical lineup featured two titans of Yoruba music: Saheed Osupa (Fuji) and Musiliu Haruna Isola (Apala), who thrilled hundreds of spirited guests dancing into the new reign of Alaafin Ọba lHakeen Abimbola Owoade.

It all came together for me when I heard that Òróró himself was in town! That wasn’t coincidence—it was divine alignment.

As if that wasn’t enough, I was invited on stage to pick the winning raffle tickets—a moment that brought smiles and warm applause. I felt proud to be part of it all, and I now see the incredible potential of building this vibrant celebration into our documentary.

Supported by Goldberg, this film can become more than a chronicle—it can be a timeless celebration of Yoruba resilience, royal heritage, and artistic excellence.

Ire ni o.

Tunde Kelani, a veteran film producer, is CEO at Tunde Kelani Mainframe Productions. He first published this article on his Facebook Page

