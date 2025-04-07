Bayelsa State has taken a slim but significant lead over Delta State in the intense medal battle at the ongoing Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) in Uyo.

As the multi-sport event nears its final day, Bayelsa sits atop the medal table.

As at close of action on Sunday 6 April, Bayelsa athletes had amassed an impressive 36 gold, 20 silver, and 12 bronze medals, totaling 68 overall—just edging out close rivals Delta State whose athletes have 35 gold, 20 silver, and 23 bronze, for a festival-high 78 medals in total.

Trailing behind the two front-runners is Rivers State with 17 gold medals. Rivers is followed by Edo State, whose athletes have shown consistency across events, earning 12 gold alongside a high number of silver (28) and bronze (29) medals to rank fourth overall with 69 total.

Talent over medals

Beyond the medal count, the NDSF is already making a deeper impact on grassroots sports development in the Niger Delta.

The Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Itiako Ikpokpo, revealed that over 60 promising athletes have been identified by scouts made up of coaches, ex-athletes, and talent spotters.

Interestingly, many of those shortlisted were not even gold medalists, showing that the festival’s aim stretches beyond podium finishes.

“This festival is not about who came first or who won gold,” Mr Ikpokpo said. “Our scouts are looking for potential—raw talent that can be groomed for the future. The real work begins after the festival: nurturing these talents with scientific, research-based training under certified coaches.”

The long-term plan includes periodical training camps for selected athletes, as part of a broader strategy to prepare the next generation of sports stars from the region.

This innovative approach underscores the true goal of the NDSF: using sports as a tool for youth development and regional empowerment.

The festival, sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has brought together around 3,000 athletes and over 500 officials across 17 sports. It kicked off on 1 April and will come to a close on 8 April.

One of the festival’s standout athletes has been swimmer Oka Dorcas of Bayelsa, who dominated the pool by winning six gold medals in various individual and relay events.

Her incredible performance is symbolic of Bayelsa’s overall showing and speaks volumes about the state’s preparation.

With the closing ceremony just around the corner, eyes are now on which state will finish on top.

But perhaps more importantly, attention is also shifting toward how the talents unearthed in Uyo will be guided and supported to become Nigeria’s future champions.

