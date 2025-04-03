It was an exhilarating exhibition of beauty, enchantment and the wealth of cultural diversity in the Niger Delta region at the Uyo Township Stadium on Wednesday as the inaugural Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) was declared open by President Bola Tinubu amid a special feel of splendour and magnificence.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman, Shehu Dikko, represented the president, who charged the athletes to replicate the glitz of the festival’s opening ceremony in their performance during the actual competition.

In what was a gathering of personalities and participants from all walks of life, the much talked about opening ceremony lived up to its lofty billing – graced by the powers- that be and embraced by a cheering stadium spectators and millions of TV audience across the globe.

In the audience was the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; representative of the Delta State Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguarivwodo; state sports commissioners from the nine states; members of the National Assembly and top officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) led by the Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku.

The showpiece was about the best way to kickstart what promises to be an intense sporting event which is expected to leave a lasting legacy, not only for the host state Akwa Ibom but the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole.

Led by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, no fewer than 10,000 persons defied the torrential downpour that lasted hours to throng into the re-born sporting facility at the heart of the emerging metropolis of Uyo, which is gradually becoming the hub of sporting activities in Nigeria.

In one voice, they sang and danced in the rain to usher in a competition poised to become the major talking point in the discovery of future Kings and Queens of Sports in the continent, especially since the Niger Delta region reserves the right as one that gave birth to some of the best sporting heroes the continent of Africa can ever boast of.

Mr Eno’s commitment to this cause was evident for all on the night, showing everyone why his administration gracefully accepted the hosting rights to stage the festival, stressing that this was just one of his administration’s conscious efforts at promoting sports and giving youths a chance to make a name for themselves and the nation.

The festival torch was lit by Olympian Enefiok Udo-Obong and was supported by Festival Ambassadors, including Victor Ikpeba, Seun Ogunkoya, Paralympian Patience Igbiti and Tamunosiki Atorudibo.

Afrobeat star Phyno brought the night to an entertaining close with some of his hit songs, which got the athletes cheering, chanting and dancing.

