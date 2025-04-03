A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani ( Kaduna Central), has rejected an appointment to serve as a judge in the forthcoming Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant.
The pageant will be held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, on Friday.
The event organiser, Ben Bruce, a close friend and former colleague of Mr Sani in the Senate, announced the senator as the judge on his official social media handle on Wednesday.
He stated: “Hearty congratulations to my good friend, Shehu Sani, on his appointment as a judge for the Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant, taking place on April 4 at the Federal Palace Hotel. Kindly ensure you arrive on time, 6:00 PM sharp and come dressed in your finest attire.’’
However, Mr Sani, through his social media handle X, declined the invitation on Thursday. He thanked Mr Murray-Bruce for the honour and gave reasons for rejecting the appointment.
He said, “My wives will not be happy if I serve as a Judge. I have not been able to pass judgment on the most beautiful between my wives, let alone those I don’t know. I don’t have the knowledge or experience of such events. This is the Sallah period, during which we spend time with family and friends. Thank you for the honour, and I wish them well,” Mr Sani said.
The former lawmaker, however, apologised for the inconvenience the rejection might have caused Mr Bruce and other organisers.
