Nigerian-born, United States-based heavyweight boxer Enobong “The Nigerian Gentleman” Umohette, penultimate weekend, emerged as the IBA (International Boxing Association) Continental Heavyweight boxing champion.

This was after defeating the defending IBA Champion, Roberto “Bully” White, by a Technical Knock-out in the first round of their scheduled 10-round encounter at Coliseo de Pescaito David Ruiz Center in the city of Santa Marta in Colombia.

According to a report by Heraldo de Santa Marta, Umohette simply dominated White, whose fierce resistance ultimately succumbed to Umohette’s speed, agility, ring generalship and relentless pressure.

In a post-fight interview, Umohette thanked God for the grace to compete at this level and for the opportunity to continue to inspire through his comeback journey in the boxing ring.

Umohette further stated that this title fight opportunity was made possible by a community of amazing individuals, irrespective of political lines, ideological differences, ethnic extraction or geographic location.

Umohette thanked former Governor Victor Attah of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria, Nigeria’s Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former Governor Udom Emmanuel and Ambassador Udo Moses Williams for the “incredible roles” they played in this achievement.

Umohette also thanked Governor Umo Eno for his support.

Speaking further, Umohette also thanked the community of private citizens who were part of this project, his promoter Erik Flemming and technical adviser Rhonda Yates.

Also noted were Monte Ekott, Sam Etukudoh, Udoh Elijah Udom, Constance Umoh, Margaret Ukana Bassey, Mercy Odungide, Lucy Hopper, Charles Hopper and Michael Bush.

Umohette is now undefeated in five fights since coming out of a nearly eight-year retirement. He is now ranked among the top 200 heavyweights in the world and is now two fights away from a WBA, WBC and/or IBF title fight opportunity.

The boxer thanked his coaching and training crew for his steady victories.

