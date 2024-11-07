Nigerian-born, United States-based heavyweight boxer Enobong “The Nigerian Gentleman” Umohette, penultimate weekend, emerged as the IBA (International Boxing Association) Continental Heavyweight boxing champion.
This was after defeating the defending IBA Champion, Roberto “Bully” White, by a Technical Knock-out in the first round of their scheduled 10-round encounter at Coliseo de Pescaito David Ruiz Center in the city of Santa Marta in Colombia.
According to a report by Heraldo de Santa Marta, Umohette simply dominated White, whose fierce resistance ultimately succumbed to Umohette’s speed, agility, ring generalship and relentless pressure.
In a post-fight interview, Umohette thanked God for the grace to compete at this level and for the opportunity to continue to inspire through his comeback journey in the boxing ring.
|
Umohette further stated that this title fight opportunity was made possible by a community of amazing individuals, irrespective of political lines, ideological differences, ethnic extraction or geographic location.
Umohette also thanked Governor Umo Eno for his support.
Speaking further, Umohette also thanked the community of private citizens who were part of this project, his promoter Erik Flemming and technical adviser Rhonda Yates.
Also noted were Monte Ekott, Sam Etukudoh, Udoh Elijah Udom, Constance Umoh, Margaret Ukana Bassey, Mercy Odungide, Lucy Hopper, Charles Hopper and Michael Bush.
READ ALSO: CAF Women’s Champions League: Edo Queens set to pocket over N250m
Umohette is now undefeated in five fights since coming out of a nearly eight-year retirement. He is now ranked among the top 200 heavyweights in the world and is now two fights away from a WBA, WBC and/or IBF title fight opportunity.
The boxer thanked his coaching and training crew for his steady victories.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999