Speaking to the graduating class of Vassar College in 2001 about the vanity of wealth, Stephen King said, “We come in naked and broke. We may be dressed when we go out, but we’re just as broke.” Warren Buffet? Going out broke. Bill Gates? Going out broke.

If this is not startling enough, listen to a similar, but more captivating rendition of the same sentiments by Pastor John Piper, “Picture 269 people entering eternity through a disaster in the Sea of Japan. Before the crash, there are a noted politician, a millionaire corporate executive, and others. After the disaster, they all stand before God utterly stripped of Mastercards, checkbooks, how-to-succeed books, and Hilton reservations. Here are all these people with nothing, absolutely nothing, in their hands, possessing only what they brought in their hearts. How absurd and tragic the lover of money will seem on that day, like a man who spends his whole life collecting train tickets and in the end is so weighed down by the collection that he misses the last train.”

Many of us find ourselves fighting battles that should never be fought, let alone won. Consider the case of a man who triumphs with a second wife over his faithful spouse. In this scenario, the man, who professes to be a Christian, leverages his strength, influence, and power to trample on his weak, poor, and vulnerable wife in favour of another, and gets away with it. On the surface, it appears he has won. But in the eyes of eternity, he is a woeful and pitiful failure. Dr Erwin Lutzer once remarked, “Yes, God always wins, even when He appears to lose. He does not have to win numerically to win spiritually.” This profound statement brings to light a truth that is often overlooked in our pursuit of worldly success and victories. It is a reminder that not all battles must be won, and that some victories can lead to spiritual defeat.

God always wins, even when He appears to be losing in the eyes of men. He does not have to win numerically to win spiritually. This truth is especially evident in the spiritual and political landscape of nations, such as Nigeria. Recent political developments in Nigeria have revealed the emergence of a new generation of individuals who, despite their religious affiliations, have brazenly abandoned righteousness for unrighteousness, and honesty for deceit. These individuals, some of whom identify as Christians, have allowed their judgment to be clouded by ungodly desires and ambitions. Even when it appears that God is losing, He is, in fact, winning. God does not need to win numerically to claim spiritual victory.

The superficial triumphs of individuals who compromise their faith for temporal gains are nothing compared to the eternal victories that God secures.

Rather than God using them, many of them are now using God. And interestingly, they always win with nothing or no one strong enough to stop them from merchandising and misrepresenting Christ — acts that are now cheapening Christ before a watching world. They seem unstoppable. They are winning on earth. But will eventually lose in eternity, because even when it appears like God is losing now, God always wins.

“Far be it from me That I should say you are right; Till I die I will not put away my integrity from me” (Job 27:5).

In this reflection, we are reminded that true victory is not measured by earthly standards but by a life of integrity. A man who wins a battle at the expense of his moral and spiritual values is not a victor; he is a defeated soul. The political successes of individuals who forsake righteousness are hollow and transient, for they have sacrificed their eternal well-being for momentary power. As we navigate our lives, it is crucial to remember that not all battles must be won. Some victories come at too great a cost, leading to spiritual defeat. We must strive to align our actions and decisions with the values of righteousness, truth, and integrity. True victories are rooted in a life of integrity, not in the fleeting triumphs of this world.

“For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out” (1 Timothy 6:7).

God always wins, even when He appears to lose. This is a comforting and convicting truth that calls us to examine our lives and choices. Are we fighting battles that should not be fought? Are we compromising our spiritual values for temporary gains? Let us seek to win in ways that matter eternally, knowing that God's spiritual victory is the ultimate triumph. There are also some categories of ministers, some who may not even read this article, who are winning today. They win against their congregation who dare not question their lifestyles or practices. They win against the Bible. They care less whether their acts and practices align with the Bible they talk so much about.

They have no iota of regard or respect for the corporate image of the church. They have become gods of men! They place curses on pastors or members who leave their churches. They are actively involved with different shades of ministerial rituals and occultism — gravely unknown to many of their admirers.

What about many of our Christian businessmen and women who are actively involved in widespread bribery and corruption, forex round-tripping, financial investment scams and compromised real estate projects, where they knowingly sell the same assets to multiple buyers? Many of them have really won. They travel around the world. They buy and ride in choice cars and live in sprawling residences in posh neighbourhoods. Yes, they seem to have won on earth. But will they still win in eternity, because even when it appears like God is losing now, He always wins. He does not have to win numerically to win spiritually.

After building one of the world’s greatest cathedrals, the “Church of the Holy Wisdom” in Istanbul, Turkey, Emperor Justinian in AD 537, in his dedication speech, shouted, “Solomon, I have outdone you.” Such was the grandeur of this colossal edifice, whose glory and splendour adorned the city of Constantinople for generations. It was the late Canadian prophecy scholar, Dr Grant Jeffrey who described a generation as a period of a hundred years, meaning that the church of the Holy Wisdom, which was dedicated in AD 537, survived more than ten generations before it was desecrated, hijacked, and converted into a mosque around 1453.

This temple, in today’s currency, would have sunk more than a billion dollars in construction costs. In his own account of the capture of this edifice, Dr Erwin Lutzer stated that, “soldiers fought their way into the church of the Holy Wisdom, killing all worshippers. Religious icons and furnishings were destroyed. The priests performing their duties were massacred. Churches and convents were ransacked, and nuns were raped.”

Today, all the massive investments poured into the construction of the church of the Holy Wisdom have been totally wasted and lost after the passing of ten generations.

Wealth in the hands of a believer not invested in the right kingdom projects will eventually filter down the drain. Wealth is only a good servant in the hands of a broken master. Wealth in the hands of an unbroken man is a cruel master.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

