The Award Committee of the 2025 Africa Annual Events and the University of Texas at Austin have conferred the prestigious Nelson Mandela Distinguished Africanist Award on Babafemi Badejo, a political scientist, lawyer and diplomat.

The award was conferred on Mr Badejo, also a professor, in recognition of his lifelong dedication to African studies and service to the African people.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the committee announced that the award was presented on Saturday at the University of Texas, Austin.

“This distinguished award, named in honour of the late Nelson Mandela, is a lifetime achievement recognition given to individuals who have demonstrated resilience, courage, and commitment to African liberation, the promotion of freedom and rights for Africans, and outstanding leadership in public service,” the statement read.

Past recipients of the award include renowned scholars and leaders such as Bonny Ibhawoh of McMaster University, Canada (2018), and Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja (2024).

A scholar, diplomat, and advocate for African development

Mr Badejo, a Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Chrisland University, Abeokuta, is a distinguished scholar, diplomat, and peacemaker.

His career has been dedicated to shaping African governance, peacebuilding, development, and international relations.

Mr Badejo’s extensive research, publications, and policy engagements have significantly influenced discussions on Africa’s role in global politics, security, and socio-economic advancement.

He has also played a practical role in peacebuilding efforts across several African countries during his tenure at the United Nations.

“Professor Badejo’s work reflects his strong conviction in celebrating African culture and consciousness,” the statement added.

The professor’s intellectual contributions span key issues such as corruption, leadership deficits, and the evolving nature of democracy in developing nations.

The award coincides with Mr Badejo’s 70th birthday, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The recognition, according to the statement, serves as an inspiration for future generations of African scholars and leaders.

Badejo’s reflection on Mandela’s legacy

In his acceptance speech on Saturday, Mr Badejo expressed gratitude for the honour, describing it as both a privilege and a solemn responsibility.

“Today, I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the 2025 Nelson Mandela Distinguished Africanist Award,” he said.

“To be recognised in the name of Nelson Mandela—an enduring symbol of Ọmọluabi, Ubuntu, courage, resilience, justice, and African dignity—is truly remarkable.”

Reflecting on a defining moment in his career, Mr Badejo recounted his 1991 encounter with Mr Mandela in South Africa, where he was part of a Nigerian delegation consulting on the country’s constitutional transition.

“The delegation, led by General Olusegun Obasanjo, had travelled to meet with ANC and National Party leaders,” he recalled. “I had the rare privilege of meeting Madiba in the bathroom. As he turned and we came face to face, I instinctively prostrated before him as a Yoruba man must.”

Mr Badejo described Mandela as a leader of extraordinary humility, wisdom, and strategic foresight, whose legacy remains a guiding force for African scholars, policymakers, and activists.

A call for leadership and governance reform

Addressing Africa’s challenges, Mr Badejo emphasised the continent’s leadership deficit and the external forces that exploit its vast natural resources.

“I dedicate this award to all those I have worked with—from the corridors of the United Nations to local communities in Eko, Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, Nairobi, and beyond,” he said. “May we find the strength to redefine Africa’s global interests and establish governance systems that genuinely serve our people.”

He pledged to continue his advocacy for scholarship, peacebuilding, and improved governance across Africa.

“As I accept this award, I do so with a renewed commitment to research, peace, and governance reform in Nigeria and the continent,” he said. “I deeply appreciate my family, students, mentees, and colleagues for their unwavering support.”

Mr Badejo reaffirmed his belief in an Africa driven by the virtues of Ọmọluabi and Ubuntu, saying, “That remains my greatest motivation.”

