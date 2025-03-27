The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for a second reading a bill seeking to impose an age limit for individuals contesting for the offices of the president and governor in Nigeria.

The bill, sponsored by Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, proposed 60 years as the age-limit for anyone contesting either positions of the president or the governor of any state.

The bill seeks to amend sections 131 and 177 of the 1999 constitution (as amended), which prescribed eligibility to contest for both positions.

If enacted, the bill would render prominent politicians such as President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and others ineligible to contest the 2027 elections.

Additionally, the proposed legislation introduces a minimum educational qualification, requiring candidates to hold at least a bachelor’s degree.

Currently, the Nigerian Constitution stipulates that a presidential candidate must be a Nigerian by birth, a member of a political party, possess a school certificate, and be at least 30 years old.

Prior to the Not Too Young to Run Act, signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari, the minimum age requirement was 40 for presidential candidates and 35 for governors.

Other bills

The house also passed a bill for the creation of Wan State in the North Central Geo-Political Zone and Gobir State in the Northwest.

Other bills passed for second reading during Thursday’s sitting include one seeking the upgrade of the Alvan Ikoku College of Education in Imo State into a federal university of education; a bill for the creation of Ideato West Local Government Area in Imo State; a bill for mandatory inclusion of youths and persons with disabilities in political appointments.

Others are; Bill to Move Trade and Commerce to the Concurrent Legislative List; Bill to reserve Seats for Women in National and State Assemblies; Judicial Reform Bills: Timelines for Justice Administration; Increase in Supreme Court & Court of Appeal Justices Bill.

