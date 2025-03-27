The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) has distanced itself from publications claiming that it urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State.

The centre, in a statement signed by its director, Dauda Garuba, said its attention was drawn to the publication by some media outlets,

It further noted that the publication titled ‘Zamfara: Gov Lawal Under Fire Over Alleged Anti-Democratic Actions Against Assembly Members’ was aimed at misinforming and misleading the public.

The Publication

In the publication dated 24 March, one Ibrahim Yakubu, who claims to represent the Centre for Democracy and Development, accused Governor Dauda Lawal of anti-democratic actions, including the suspension of 10 lawmakers from Zamfara State House of Assembly for 13 months.

Mr Yakubu, who reportedly spoke to journalists in Abuja, therefore, urged Mr Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara for six months.

“A six-month emergency period is necessary to restore order, dismantle the networks of political and economic terrorists, and pave the way for a return to democratic governance,” Mr Yakubu said, urging President Tinubu to do anything possible to restore normalcy in Zamfara.

“This is not a call made lightly; it is a demand born out of necessity, as the current trajectory threatens not only Zamfara but the entire nation. The good people of Zamfara deserve leadership that upholds the rule of law, prioritizes security, and safeguards national resources,” he added.

The call came after President Tinubu suspended elected officials and declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

CDD-West Africa reacts

“While we fully respect the right of individuals and groups to freedom of speech and association, as a respected think tank, we categorically state that this group is in no way affiliated with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa),” the centre’s director, Mr Garuba, stated.

He emphasised that CDD-West Africa, with its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, is a non-partisan think tank with a longstanding commitment to research, evidence-based advocacy, and the promotion of democratic principles and values that enhance governance and development across West Africa.

“We do not know, recognise, or have any connection with Ibrahim Yakubu or the group claiming to speak on behalf of CDD-West Africa in the referenced article,” Mr Garuba said in the statement.

The centre recalled that it condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as an extreme measure that undermines the democratic processes.

“It is, therefore, inconsistent and entirely false to suggest that the same organisation would now support a state of emergency in Zamfara State. CDD-West Africa remains committed to the principles and values of democratic governance and thus rejects any attempts to misrepresent its stance,” Mr Garuba said.

“This impersonation is misleading and unacceptable as it misrepresents our mission and undermines public trust,” he added, saying the centre is considering legal and regulatory steps to address the issue while “we engage with relevant authorities to protect our institutional identity.”

Mr Garuba urged media outlets and the public to verify the authenticity of any statements attributed to the centre.

“Official CDD-West Africa communications are issued exclusively through its verified platforms and bear the signature of our leadership or authorised spokespersons,” he said. “We unequivocally dissociate ourselves from the comments and claims made by the impostor group and therefore caution against giving them any legitimacy.”

