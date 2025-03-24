The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Monday, rescheduled the fundamental rights suit filed by 22 protesters against the Nigerian police and the Lagos State Government over alleged violations of their rights during the #EndSARS protest fourth anniversary in Lekki Tollgate last year.

The judge, Musa Kakaki, adjourned the matter until 28 May following the absence of key respondents from court.

The protesters sued the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adetayo Akerele, a chief superintendent of police; the chairperson of the Lagos State Task Force, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Attorney General of Lagos State.

The applicants allege that security forces, directed by the respondents, violently disrupted their peaceful procession on 20 October 2024, at the Lekki Tollgate, which marked the fourth anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

The #EndSARS movement, which gained global attention in October 2020, called for an end to police brutality and the disbandment of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nigeria.

Central to the movement was a major protest held at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State, a symbolic location that became the epicentre of the outcry against systemic injustice and human rights abuses.

The protest faced significant opposition and contentious actions by law enforcement, culminating in a night marked by shootings and the violent suppression of peaceful demonstrators on 20 October 2020.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In response, many Nigerians now observe 20 October as the #EndSARS anniversary—a day dedicated to remembering those who lost their lives or were harmed during the 2020 protests, and to continue advocating for improved governance.

The Lekki Tollgate, the site of the events, has been chosen as the focal point for these annual commemorations.

However, each year, protesters encounter substantial resistance from the government; police forces are routinely deployed to the site to prevent the gatherings.

Allegations

A group of activists who sued for human rights violations they allegedly suffered during the 2024 anniversary include Hassan Soweto, Uadiale Kingsley, Ilesanmi Kehinde, Osopale Adeseye, Olamilekan Sanusi, Osugba Blessing, Kayode Agbaje, Michael Adedeji, Jennifer Rita Obiora, Orunsola Oluremi and Seyi Akinde.

The rest are: Akin Okunowon, Ugochukwu Prince, Aisha Omolara, Thomas Olamide, Ogbu Ferdinand, Aghedo Stephen, Duronike Olawale, Isaac Obasi, Funmilayo Ajayi, Gideon Adeyemi, and Afeez Suleiman, is also backed by three civil society organisations: Education Rights Campaign, Take It Back Movement, and the Campaign for the Defence of Human Rights.

According to court filings, the applicants allege that security forces violently disrupted a peaceful procession on 20 October 2024, at the Lekki Tollgate, which marked the fourth anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

They claim that during the procession, police officers fired live ammunition and tear gas, brutally beat protesters, and carried out arbitrary arrests.

They said the arrested demonstrators were allegedly held in a Black Maria (mobile detention cell) for hours before being transferred to Panti Police Station, where they remained in custody for four hours before their release.

“The 1st – 3rd Respondents deployed the full might of the police force against the Applicants under the guise that they exercised their constitutionally guaranteed rights outside a location permitted by the 4th and 5th Respondents,” Joseph Opute, a lawyer to the applicants, stated in the document.

Testimonies of brutality and rights violations

In an affidavit, one of the victims, Hassan Soweto, the first applicant and coordinator of the Education Rights Campaign, stated that he and other protesters were beaten, tear-gassed, and unlawfully detained without charge.

He said the ninth applicant, alleged that a police officer sexually assaulted her by groping and making derogatory remarks.

Another of the protesters, Mr Agbaje, the second applicant, claimed that officers kicked him in the groin and stepped on his genitals, leaving him in severe pain.

“That the 15th Applicant’s leg was hit by a canister, and she fell and was bleeding. In that state, the Police fired teargas directly at her and she was immobilized and in distress. Despite her condition, three policemen beat her up. One of them kicked her on her buttocks, dragged her on the floor and she sustained bodily injuries,” Mr Soweto stated.

The applicants argue that these actions violated their constitutional rights under Sections 34, 35, 40, and 41 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantees dignity, personal liberty, freedom of assembly, and freedom of movement.

Demands

The applicants are seeking four key reliefs including a declaration that their arrest and detention were illegal and unconstitutional.

Also, they are demanding a public apology from the respondents and monetary compensation for the physical and psychological damages suffered.

They are requesting for an injunction restraining the police and Lagos State government from further suppressing peaceful protests.

However, when the case was called, the respondents—including the Inspector-General of Police and Lagos State officials—were absent, prompting the judge to adjourn the hearing until 28 May, to allow all parties to be present.

Reactions

Following the court’s adjournment, Mr Soweto while addressing journalists described the trauma they endured:

“We were 22 in total, and we were beaten black and blue simply because we gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate—a site of massacre five years ago—to honour the memory of those who died protesting police brutality.

“We were detained for hours, but after that incident, we decided, ‘Enough is enough.’ Nigerian people can no longer tolerate this endless cycle of police violence and suppression of our right to free expression.

“That is why we are in court today, to seek justice,” Somed.

The October 2024 arrests are part of a broader trend of police crackdowns on dissent in Nigeria.

Some viral videos that circulated on X (formerly Twitter) showed protesters chanting solidarity songs and holding placards before police arrived, fired tear gas, and made mass arrests.

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong condemned the arrests on social media: ‘Comrade Hassan Taiwo Soweto and 17 other activists were arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate.

“They were brutalised and detained at the State CID Panti for peacefully commemorating the Lekki Tollgate Massacre.

“This is unconstitutional and unacceptable. We will do everything within the law to secure their release.”

However, the police released the protesters after detaining them for hours.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson, made this known via his X handle.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International (AI) continued to spotlight cases of unlawful detention of #EndSARS protesters.

In October 2023, AI reported that at least 15 young Nigerians arrested in 2020 were still being held without trial at correctional facilities in Lagos, including Kirikiri and Ikoyi Medium Security Correctional Centres.

AI’s Director, Isa Sanusi, said, “Three years in detention without trial is a travesty of justice. The Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release these protesters.”

Government response

In contrast, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has denied allegations that any #EndSARS protesters remain in custody.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi dismissed claims by former senator Shehu Sani that protesters were still detained.

“No individual is being unlawfully detained by the Nigeria Police Force or any other security agency due to the #EndSARS protest,” Mr Adejobi stated.

“All arrested individuals have been processed according to the law, and none remain unlawfully detained.”

Despite this, Mr Sani reaffirmed his claim on X, stating, “The police denied my statement, but I hope they have read the list of names published.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

