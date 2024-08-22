An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Thursday convicted but freed six men charged with breach of public peace during the 2020 #EndSARS protest.

They are Daniel Joyinbo, 31; Adigun Sodiq, 28; Kehinde Shola, 32; Salaudeen Kamilu, 29; Sodiq Usseni, 33 and Azeez Isiaka, 34.

The defendants had in a plea bargain agreement, pleaded guilty to a count charge of breach of the public peace preferred against them by the Lagos State Government.

After listening to the plea bargain agreement, the magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, found the defendants guilty and convicted them of the offence.

She, however, cautioned and freed them, adding that they had spent almost four years in custody.

Earlier, the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP), Babajide Martins, told the court that he had an amended charge.

He said that the defendants committed the offence on 23 November 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at Ebutte Metta, Lagos.

According to him, the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace.

He said that the offence contravenes Section 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)

