The founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya, has warned men about the spiritual dangers of deflowering women without marrying them.
The term ‘deflowering women’ refers to women’s first experience of sexual intercourse, which results in the loss of their virginity.
In a viral footage excerpt from his sermon on ‘The Ministry of Blood Deliverance (Part Four)’—posted on YouTube —the 67-year-old pastor warned about the spiritual consequences of sexual immorality.
During the sermon series, part eight of which was released on 17 March, the Ondo-born scientist and professor underscored the importance of treating relationships and intimacy with respect and responsibility.
Mr Olukoya, a microbiology graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), stated: “Men, have you taken anyone’s virginity before? If you’re a man and you’ve disvirgin somebody —even more than one lady—don’t be surprised if your life is upside down.
“When you disvirgin a woman, you wet your male organ with her blood, forming a covenant with her. To then say you won’t marry her is a serious problem you’ve caused for yourself. It will pass from generation to generation until you break it.”
Demonic transmission
The authors of ‘Prayer Rain’ and ‘Stop Them Before They Stop You’ stated that many women deflowered by certain men are demonic.
He further added that during the deflowering process, these men unknowingly absorbed demonic influences and later transferred them to other women.
“If the girl’s virginity is demonic, you (the man) have formed a covenant with both her and her demons.
“When the man moves on to another woman, the extra burden he collected from that demonic girl is transferred to the new woman, even if she had no demons before. That’s why this world is in such a mess now”, said Mr Olukoya.
Mr Olukoya and his church last made headlines when they denied orchestrating the ‘unjust’ nine-year imprisonment of former members Femi Jimoh and Caleb Oloruntele.
On 8 June 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that during an interview with Yoruba Gidi TV, Mr Jimoh, a former MFM pastor, alleged that Mr Olukoya had him imprisoned for nearly a decade without trial on armed robbery charges.
According to Mr Jimoh, the church fabricated multiple charges—including murder, conspiracy, armed robbery, and felony—against him after he was found at a traditional healer’s residence in Osogbo, Osun State, alongside Mr Olukoya’s chief security officer, Michael Gbadamosi.
However, MFM’s Chief Legal Adviser, Davidson Adejuwon, dismissed the allegations as false, mischievous, misleading, and cruel.
