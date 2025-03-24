Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has denied reports that she apologised to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of sexual harassment.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said she stood firmly by her claims and would not be intimidated into silence.

She said this in a statement on Monday.

The senator was reacting to speculations that she had tendered an apology to the senate president and expressed regret over her accusations.

Her suspension

On 6 March, the Senate suspended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months based on the recommendations of its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

The committee cited her refusal to adhere to the Senate’s sitting arrangement and alleged misconduct during a plenary session on 20 February as the primary reasons for her suspension.

Apart from suspending Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, the upper chamber withdrew her security aides, locked her Senate office, suspended her salary and allowances, and banned her from entering the National Assembly premises.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Senate, however, left room for an early recall if she tenders a written apology, a condition that she has rejected.

On 11 March, Akpoti-Uduaghan reported her suspension and alleged sexual harassment by the senate president to the Inter-Parliamentary Union during its meeting in the United States.

I’ll never apologise

In the statement, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said she would never apologise and stand firmly in the fight for justice.

“I, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stand firm in my resolve to never apologise for speaking my truth. The desperation to silence me is palpable, but I will not be intimidated.

The games being played in full view of the Nigerian people will be exposed, and the corrupt individuals who have hijacked our institutions will be held accountable.”

She reiterated her determination to seek justice and accountability, noting that no amount of suppression would stop her from her mandate.

“As a senator, I have a duty to represent my constituents and uphold the principles of justice and transparency. My allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio were not made lightly, and I will continue to seek justice and accountability, no matter the cost,” she said.

Clear case of political victimisation

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan described her six-month suspension as a clear case of political victimisation.

She argued that her suspension was a deliberate attempt to silence her.

“My six-month suspension is a clear case of political victimisation, but I will not be deterred. I will continue to fight for the rights of Nigerian women and ensure that our voices are heard,” she said.

The senator also urged the public to ignore reports claiming she had apologised.

“I urge the public to ignore the viral report claiming that I apologised to the Senate, as it is entirely false. I will continue to stand by my truth and fight for what is right, even in the face of adversity.”

Recall from Senate

While the senator continues to battle suspension, there are fresh threats to her seat in the Senate.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Monday that some members of her senatorial district submitted a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recall her from the upper chamber.

However, she did not fail to address the issue of the move to recall her in the statement.

Also, the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Monday vacated an ex-parte injunction that had initially granted her some relief on 20 March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

