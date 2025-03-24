Five out of 12 inmates who escaped from a prison facility in Kogi State on Monday have been recaptured, according to a statement by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The prisoners escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State. NCoS spokesperson Abubakar Umar explained that the jailbreak occurred in the early hours of Monday, 24 March.

Mr Umar explained that some inmates tampered with the padlocks in a section of the facility, allowing them to escape.

“Upon receiving reports of the attack, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies, including the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kogi State, immediately mobilised personnel to secure the facility, restore order, and initiate a manhunt for the escapees,” Mr Umar said.

“So far, five of the escaped inmates have been recaptured while efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining fugitives,” he added, noting that one officer died in the incident.

Mr Umar earlier confirmed the escape of 12 inmates from the facility, saying the service is investigating the incident.

“We are working closely with the police and other security agencies to ensure that the escaped inmates are rearrested and brought back to custody,” Mr Umar had said.

Order to investigate the jailbreak

The Acting Controller General, Mr Nwakuche, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak.

He said a security audit was being conducted across all correctional facilities nationwide to prevent future occurrences.

“The Service urges members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any helpful information that may assist in the recapture of those still at large. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

“The Service assures Nigerians that the safety of custodial centres remains a top priority, and measures are being reinforced to strengthen security across all facilities. The NCoS remains committed to ensuring that correctional facilities fulfil their mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates,” Mr Nwakuche said.

Since 2012, nearly 700 inmates have escaped from the same prison facility.

Boko Haram members staged the 2012 prison break to free seven commanders. In the end, more than 100 inmates escaped from the facility during the attack.

Two years later, another violent attack on the prison facility led to the escape of 140 inmates, although 12 were recaptured while one died in the process.

In 2016, at least 13 inmates fled the prison. Also, in 2019, nearly 200 inmates escaped when floods sacked the facility. However, 100 of the inmates were later rearrested.

In 2021, gunmen attacked the facility, freeing about 200 inmates, among which 100 were later recaptured.

