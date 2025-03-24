The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an immediate probe into the prison break at the Koton Karfe Correctional Centre in Kogi.

This is contained in a statement by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Babatunde Alao, on Monday in Abuja.

The minister described the incident as unfortunate and vowed to ensure all fleeing inmates are captured.

He said the ministry would leverage the service’s robust biometrics and already deployed technological solutions to ensure this.

Mr Tunji-Ojo also ordered the Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi, to visit the facility.

He also directed Mr Ndidi to evaluate the situation and commence a comprehensive audit to unravel the events that led to the incident.

He said the ministry and security agencies, were on top of the situation to maintain law and order.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

