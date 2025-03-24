The Super Eagles are determined to claim all three points when they take on the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers Matchday 6 fixture at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Tuesday.

A victory would boost Nigeria to nine points, keeping them firmly in the race for a World Cup ticket.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong emphasised the importance of the match, stressing that the team must maintain control and capitalise on scoring opportunities, just as they did in their 2-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali on Friday.

“We are looking forward to a win. The three points are important to us. At this stage, we cannot afford to drop any more points. Our aim is to take it one match at a time, collect three points here and there and hope fervently that these will be enough to get us the ticket,” Ekong said.

Nigeria’s qualification hopes had been in jeopardy following a winless streak in their first four games, which left them fifth in Group C.

However, their emphatic victory in Kigali revived their chances, lifting them to fourth place with six points.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, currently at the bottom of the table with three points, will be looking to turn their fortunes around when they face the Super Eagles in Uyo.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Zimbabwe Warriors’ 45-man delegation, led by ZIFA Vice President Kennedy Ndebele, arrived in Uyo on Saturday, shortly after the Super Eagles landed from Kigali.

On Sunday, Zimbabwe held a morning training session at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, while the Super Eagles trained in the evening under the watchful eyes of top football officials, including members of the NFF Executive Committee, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, SSA to the President Adeyinka Adeboye, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports Etubom Paul Bassey, and former NFF General Secretary Musa Amadu.

Match officials

Ahead of the match, FIFA appointed Eritrean official Teklu Mogos Tsegay as referee, alongside three of his compatriots who will serve as assistant referees and fourth official.

Ghana’s Prosper Addo will act as match commissioner, while Paulin Ilboudo from Burkina Faso will serve as referee assessor.

Other group matches

Elsewhere in Group C, leaders South Africa, who currently have 10 points, will face the Benin Republic, who are on eight points, at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

In the group’s other fixture, Lesotho, now in fifth place, will take on Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Double awards

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has continued to motivate the Super Eagles by partnering with sponsors to offer incentives.

Through its brands Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zagg Energy Drink, Nigerian Breweries will sponsor the Man of the Match award, with a ₦1 million cash prize presented immediately after the game.

Similarly, Carloha, the official automobile partner of the NFF, will sponsor the Chery Most Valuable Player award, also worth ₦1 million, with sports journalists tasked with selecting the winner.

Fans’ support

In a further move to drive fan support, NFF General Secretary Mr Sanusi confirmed that the first 500 fans who purchase match tickets for Tuesday’s clash will receive a Super Eagles home jersey.

Mr Sanusi urged supporters to come out in large numbers to cheer the team, stating, “We are calling on Nigerians to come out in large numbers to support the Super Eagles on Tuesday. The team needs the support. When we played Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, the Rwandans filled up the Amahoro Stadium to its full capacity. Let our people also come out in throngs and cheer the Eagles. We are also appealing to fans to come to the stadium in Nigerian colours. Let us fill up the stadium in green and white and drum and dance to support the team.”

Tickets for the match will be available for purchase on game day, with VIP tickets priced at ₦3,000, while regular seats will go for ₦1,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

