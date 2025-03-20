At least one UN staffer has been killed and five others injured following an explosion at two UN guesthouses in Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Several of the injured staffers are reported to be very severely hurt, though further details on their conditions have not yet been provided

The UN is verifying and confirming the details, including the circumstances that led to the incident at the compound.

However, it was not due to “any action” that was being taken by UN personnel to remove “unexploded ordinance,” the head of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) said during a press conference in Brussels.

The UN official’s statement clarifies that the incident did not involve any activities related to the removal of unexploded ordinance by UN personnel, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and context of the event.

According to media reports, the Israeli military – which has resumed deadly strikes in the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds since Monday – has denied attacking the compound.

“These premises were well known by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and they were ‘deconflicted’,” UNOPS chief Jorge Moreira da Silva, said, explaining that “everyone knew who was working inside the premises – it was UN personnel, UNOPS personnel.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“This was not an accident, this was an incident,” he told journalists, adding that additional information is being collected.

“What we do know is that an explosive ordnance was dropped or fired at the infrastructure and detonated inside the building,” he said, adding it was unclear if it had been due to air-drop weapons, artillery or rocket fire.

Mr Silva stressed that attacks against humanitarian premises are a breach of international law.

“UN personnel and its premises must be protected by all sides. The civilian population relies on the UN for lifesaving assistance, they are an essential lifeline at the time of utter tragedy and devastation,” he said.

The incident took place around 11:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday. It followed strikes on Tuesday that resulted in some damage, and “a near miss” on Monday, Mr Silva said.

The UN buildings are situated in an “isolated area” in Dier al Balah.

As investigations continue into the incident, the “top priority” is the evacuation of injured staff members, Mr Silva said.

“We have stayed and delivered for the people in Gaza in the last year and a half. This was not the first time a colleague from UNOPS lost their life,” he added.

He noted that a staffer who drove aid trucks was killed around a year ago in the line of duty.

“It is very difficult to operate in Gaza…we have been challenged by the fact that international humanitarian law has not been respected,” he said.

UNOPS teams in Gaza have been carrying out critical humanitarian work, supporting hundreds of thousands of civilians severely affected by the conflict.

Their efforts include delivering essential supplies such as fuel and assisting in demining and explosive removal.

Additionally, the agency manages the so-called UN 2720 Mechanism for Gaza, which was mandated by the Security Council to accelerate humanitarian aid into the enclave.

In a related development, UN Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed that all parties to the conflict have a legal obligation to protect UN premises, which must remain inviolable.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief strongly condemned the attacks and called for a full investigation.

“Today’s deadly strike brings the number of UN colleagues killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 to at least 280,” the statement noted.

Mr Guterres emphasised that all military operations must respect and prioritise civilian protection.

“The Secretary-General stresses the need for the ceasefire to be respected to bring an end to the suffering of the people.

“Humanitarian aid must reach all people in need. The hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

