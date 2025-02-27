UN human rights chief Volker Türk, on Wednesday, issued a strong appeal for the fragile ceasefire in Gaza to continue amid delays to talks between Hamas and Israel on extending the truce into the second phase.

Addressing the Human Rights Council in Geneva on conditions inside the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Mr Türk condemned the Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel that sparked the war in October 2023.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also said there was no justification for Israel’s devastating military operations in Gaza, which have left more than 48,000 Palestinians dead, according to local authorities.

“At this tenuous moment, the world must ask itself how to resolve this decades-old conflict and stop the cycle of violence,” he said.

“Any plans for a better future must deal with the past, so accountability and justice for violations are crucial.”

The High Commissioner added that each phase of the ceasefire must be implemented “in good faith, and in full. All of us must do everything in our power to build on it.”

He said it must be for the Palestinians themselves to determine their own future.

According to news reports, the delayed release by Israel of Palestinian prisoners is expected to go ahead imminently, in exchange for the return of the bodies of four hostages.

Summing up the “raft of human rights violations” inside the Occupied Palestinian Territory and lack of accountability, he said there had been “an unprecedented disregard” for basic principles of international humanitarian law by both sides since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2023.

Mr Türk maintained there were serious doubts over Israel’s capacity and will to deliver full accountability, notably in relation to unlawful killings in Gaza and the West Bank.

Because Hamas and other Palestinian militants have taken and tortured hostages and fired indiscriminate projectiles into Israel – amounting to war crimes – there are concerns that they may also have committed serious breaches “including the intentional co-location of military objectives and Palestinian civilians.”

“Any attempts at shaping a peaceful future where such horrors do not recur must ensure that perpetrators are held to account,” the High Commissioner said.

He contended that impunity, when given free rein, harms not only those directly impacted but also generations down the line.

In an apparent response to the outlawing of the UN Palestine refugee relief agency, UNRWA, by Israel and the sanctions against the International Criminal Court by the US earlier this month, the UN rights chief said that “delegitimising and threatening international institutions that are there to serve people and uphold international law also harms us all.”

He also said any attempt to annex Palestinian land or “forced transfer” of civilians must be resisted.

“This is the moment for voices of reason to prevail, for solutions that will deliver justice and make space for compassion, healing and truth-telling,” Mr Türk said.

Nicaragua

Investigators tasked by the UN Human Rights Council to track alleged grave abuses of power by top Nicaraguan officials insisted on Wednesday that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) should prosecute what they called the systematic and systemic repression of the country’s people.

The Group of Experts on Nicaragua – who act in an independent capacity and are not UN staff – have previously reported that the government’s violations appear to constitute crimes against humanity of murder, imprisonment and torture – including rape.

Their latest report will be presented later this week to the Council.

The group maintains that President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, have created “an authoritarian State where no independent institutions remain, opposition voices are silenced and the population…faces persecution, forced exile, and economic retaliation.”

It was in response to grave concerns about the severe repression of civil rights in Nicaragua that the international community decided in 2018 to establish an investigative body to report back to the Council.

“We call on States to hold Nicaragua accountable for its violations of the UN Convention on Torture and the UN Convention on Statelessness before the International Court of Justice…the international community cannot just bear witness. It needs to take concrete measures,” Reed Brody, a member of the Group of Experts, said.

“No country in the world has used the arbitrary detention of nationality against political opponents at the same scale that Nicaragua has done and this is a violation of its obligations under international law under the Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness,” Mr Brody said.,

According to the panel’s chair, Jan-Michael Simon, State machinery and the ruling Sandinista party “have virtually fused into a unified machine of repression with domestic and transnational impact.”

This development – which has reduced the judicial, legislative and electoral powers “to mere bodies coordinated by the presidency”, has resulted in myriad deaths, “arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, torture, expulsion of nationals, arbitrary deprivation of nationality,” Simon said.

(NAN)

