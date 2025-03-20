The Kingdom of the Netherlands says it is strongly interested in fostering economic cooperation with the Abia State Government in waste management to boost the state’s circular economy.

The Deputy Consul-General of the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Nigeria, Peter Keulers, said this when he visited Governor Alex Otti in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia.

Mr Keulers expressed the Dutch government’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and sees promoting a circular economy as a vital step toward sustainability.

According to him, circular economy initiatives reduce waste and pollution, ensure efficient resource utilisation, and create economic opportunities, leading to a better quality of life.

He commended Abia for its top ranking in national school examinations and described human capital as the state’s greatest asset.

He said a well-educated population provides a solid foundation for economic growth and innovation.

He further highlighted that the Netherlands is actively involved in circular economy projects and interested in working to establish policies that foster business cooperation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Keulers said about three Dutch companies had invested in waste-to-energy operations, electronic waste management, and training for companies on transitioning from a linear to a circular economy.

He said that the state had attracted international attention from the Netherlands government due to its ongoing collaboration with Kaltani Company, a waste management company working with the Abia State Government.

He expressed the Netherlands’ interest in learning more about the state’s economic ecosystem and identifying areas for potential collaboration.

He urged the government to explore opportunities where Dutch companies could support local initiatives or gain insights from Nigeria’s experiences in waste management and sustainability.

Mr Keulers said that the visit marked the beginning of a promising relationship aimed at fostering sustainable development and economic growth in the state through circular economy initiatives.

Otti speaks

Responding, Mr Otti affirmed his administration’s commitment to environmental sanitation and sustainable waste management, emphasising Abia’s transformation since May 2023.

He said Abia was once ranked the dirtiest state in Nigeria but had since made significant strides in cleanliness and urban development.

He further revealed that his administration had started working with UN-Habitat to develop a new master plan for Aba and Umuahia, drawing inspiration from the original colonial-era urban planning.

The governor said that with the initial cleanup efforts yielding positive results, the state government was shifting focus to waste conversion and sustainability.

He disclosed that the administration was collaborating with Kaltani Company on a waste-to-wealth initiative that would help transform waste into valuable products.

He further said the government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the waste-to-energy initiative.

“Our goal is not just to manage our waste efficiently but also get to a point where we can buy waste from neighbouring states to sustain our energy and recycling projects.

“There are two ways to manage waste: incineration or landfill disposal. However, neither is a sustainable solution.

“Instead, we are exploring waste-to-energy and other recycling options to create valuable products, while addressing Abia’s energy challenges,” he said.

In an interview with reporters, the Chief Executive Officer of Kaltani Company, Obi Nnanna, expressed his company’s desire to partner with the government on its waste-to-wealth initiative.

Mr Nnanna also expressed enthusiasm in working with the present administration to achieve its vision for the state.

“We are fully committed to waste collection and recycling efforts, with a focus on job creation and environmental sustainability.

“We intend to galvanise waste, create jobs, and address multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

