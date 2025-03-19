A new report has projected a surge in displacement across West and Central Africa, driven by conflict, insecurity, and humanitarian challenges.

The Global Displacement Forecast Report 2025, released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday, shows that ongoing conflict and attacks on civilians are fuelling increased displacement across the region, including in Nigeria.

The report identified Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Cameroon, Chad, and the Central African Republic as the most affected countries, warning that millions are at risk due to escalating displacement, disease outbreaks, and instability.

Burkina Faso alone is expected to see over 200,000 additional displaced people by the end of 2026, with similar trends emerging in neighbouring countries.

Disease Outbreaks in Northeast Nigeria

The report highlighted multiple disease outbreaks in Nigeria’s northeast, particularly in Adamawa and Yobe States, where health authorities are battling cholera, measles, cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM), diphtheria, pertussis, and vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2).

Findings from the reports indicated that Adamawa has recorded 41 cholera cases, resulting in three deaths, along with 54 measles cases and one fatality. Additionally, the state has documented 55 cases of CSM, leading to 13 deaths.

In Yobe, 445 suspected measles cases, 161 diphtheria cases, six VDPV2 cases, and 88 CSM cases have been reported, with eight deaths each from diphtheria and CSM.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The report further stated that efforts to contain these outbreaks are severely constrained by inadequate funding, logistical challenges, low vaccination coverage, and limited laboratory capacity, raising concerns that the situation could escalate.

Republic of the Congo

According to the report, the escalating violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has forced the closure of Fataki General Hospital in Djugu Territory, leaving over 100,000 people without access to essential healthcare.

On 14 March, local health authorities ordered the hospital’s closure due to worsening insecurity. Medical staff and patients were relocated to safer areas, but overwhelmed health centres in these locations are struggling to meet demand, forcing many pregnant women to give birth at home without medical assistance.

Additionally, the report stated that between 29 January and 10 March, an estimated 15,000 displaced persons returned to Rutshuru Territory from Goma and Uganda.

However, with no humanitarian organisations currently operational in the area, returnees lack access to healthcare, mental health support, food, and other basic necessities despite the region’s relatively stable security.

Humanitarian crisis

West and Central Africa have experienced a growing displacement crisis in recent years, driven by a combination of armed conflicts, climate change, and economic hardship.

Countries such as Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Cameroon, Chad, and the Central African Republic have seen increasing violence from insurgent groups, and communal clashes, forcing millions to flee their homes.’

In Nigeria, particularly in the northeast, conflict involving Boko Haram and other armed terror groups has contributed to widespread displacement and humanitarian challenges.

Across the region, disease outbreaks, food insecurity, and limited access to healthcare and education have worsened living conditions for displaced persons.

Governments and international organisations, including OCHA, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and various NGOs, have continued to provide humanitarian assistance. However, challenges such as funding shortages, logistical difficulties, and security risks hinder large-scale intervention efforts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

