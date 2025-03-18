Days after former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai created a TikTok account, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has followed suit.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr El-Rufai, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), created the TikTok page to engage Nigerians on political issues and his new party’s activities.

However, on Tuesday, Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, announced via his X handle that he had joined TikTok.

The 63-year-old stated that he opened the account as part of his commitment to nation-building.

He said: “This is my official and only TikTok page. Kindly join me towards building a new Nigeria that is possible.”

TikTok

This newspaper reviewed the TikTok page, and as of the time of filing this report, the account had gained 10.7k followers.

Mr Obi’s announcement video had garnered 25.3k views, 5,636 likes, and 1,680 comments.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Obi’s creation of the TikTok page sparked a wave of reactions from netizens.

The former governor’s announcement received a mix of criticism and praise.

Here are some of the comments.

You copied from Malam Nasir el-Rufai? — Bashir Ahmad, OON (@BashirAhmaad) March 18, 2025

Welcome to TikTok. We have been waiting and missing you. Let me go and activate my account asap. — Nedu Ani (@Nedumcity_) March 18, 2025

Only losers in politics get tiktok account — Mayowa-David (@Mayordavid_9) March 18, 2025

I want to buy you a ring light as support, sir. — Anyafulugo (@_Anyafulugo) March 18, 2025

You are now on tik tok? Ok then, let me go and open an account there! — Ijeoma Ekenechukwu Onyeahialam (Ph.D) (@MappingReveals) March 18, 2025

Dear Obidients!!!https://t.co/JoTwCVZnwl

Let’s stay connected! Follow His Excellency Peter Obi on TikTok: https://t.co/E5IwQOMDNE pic.twitter.com/zI9OyRPU1V — Nana Sani Kazaure (@NanaKazaure) March 18, 2025

Now that Peter Obi has opened a TikTok account, I would have to open. I will follow my Principal & do same. — H I I K Y A A T O R (@HiikyaaTor) March 18, 2025

Peter Obi Joins TikTok

This man go soon start to Dey shout tap tap tap 😭

Congratulations To The Obidient Students by the way pic.twitter.com/qCkQ8SMG7O — OKATA 001. (@MbaAdol) March 18, 2025

No that Peter Obi has joined TikTok, other politicians will follow. Sowore has been in that community for a long time and I enjoy the interactions with him there. pic.twitter.com/H99pHkwRpD — Myror (@MyrorMiller) March 18, 2025

Aside from Mr Obi and Mr El-Rufai, Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), is also active on TikTok.

As of press time, this newspaper could not confirm whether President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and other politicians with TikTok accounts personally manage them or if they were created and operated by their loyalists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

