There was outrage on Saturday in Imo State when a faction of a youth group allegedly attacked and murdered a newly elected youth leader in the state.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. in Umusi/Olokwa Community in Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, Stanley Nwoke, was elected as the youth president of the community on 3 January.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, in a statement on Sunday, said a preliminary investigation showed that violence erupted in the community over the youth election shortly after Mr Nwoke was declared the winner of the exercise.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said a faction of the youth group aggrieved over the outcome of the election allegedly carried out the attack on the youth leader.

The police spokesperson said the youth faction was reportedly led by an indigene of the community, Chinaza Nwachukwu.

He said apart from Mr Nwoke, four of his siblings were injured during the attack and that nine houses in the community were razed.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Okoye said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has visited the community in response to the deadly attack.

“During the visit, he commiserated with the bereaved families and those whose houses were destroyed.

“He assured them of the command’s commitment to ensuring justice and preventing future violence,” he stated.

Arrest of four

Mr Okoye said police operatives in the state have arrested four suspects in connection with the attack and murder of the youth leader.

He said the police were investigating the arrested suspects while intensifying efforts to track down other fleeing suspects.

“The deceased’s body has been deposited at the morgue, and the injured victims are receiving medical care in the hospital,” he said.

According to the statement, Mr Danjuma told residents of the state that normalcy had been restored in the community.

The police chief assured that security measures had been put in place to prevent further unrest in the area.

He urged residents of the area, including community leaders, to remain calm and law-abiding, stressing that violence was not a solution to disputes.

The commissioner asked the community leaders to adopt peaceful conflict resolution strategies to prevent future occurrences.

He enjoined them to support the police with useful information that would aid investigations and prosecution of the attackers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

