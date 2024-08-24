The Nigeria Football Federation has described as “shocking and very sad” the death on Friday of former Nigeria international goalkeeper Christian Obi in a ghastly automobile accident involving players and officials of his club, Heartland FC of Owerri in Okigwe, Imo State.

NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau said: “We are still stunned and saddened by the report. Our hearts go out to the immediate family of Coach Christian Obi, his friends and relations, the Imo State Football Association and the Imo State Government, owners of Heartland Football Club.

“While we await further reports on the accident, we commiserate with the Imo State Government on this unfortunate situation, and pray that Almighty God will grant the late Christian Obi eternal rest, and also pray that the injured regain good health speedily.”

Reports said Heartland FC players and officials were on their way to a pre-season tournament named after another Nigeria ex-international in Abakaliki before their bus ran into a stationary vehicle while trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle in Okigwe.

Christian Obi was a member of the Nigeria U20 team that won the bronze medals at the 1985 FIFA World Youth Championship (now FIFA U20 World Cup) in the Soviet Union, defeating the host nation in a penalty shootout in the third-place match after a scoreless regulation and extra time in Moscow.

Though Obi was the second-choice goalkeeper, he was thrown into action in the third-place match following injury to first-choice Aloysius Agu in the 0-2 defeat to Brazil in the semi-finals in Leningrad, and Obi’s heroics in saving three of the Soviet Union team’s penalty kicks handed Nigeria a 3-1 win in the shootout and first-ever podium finish in FIFA’s second most important tournament.

Christian Obi was also part of Nigeria’s squad for the Men’s Football Tournament of the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

