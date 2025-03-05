The UEFA Champions League knockout phase kicked off in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, with Arsenal grabbing the spotlight with their emphatic 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners not only secured a commanding first-leg advantage but also set multiple records in the process.

Meanwhile, Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika endured disappointment as Club Brugge suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s performance in the Netherlands was nothing short of spectacular.

They became the first team in Champions League history to have six different scorers in an away knockout stage match, excluding own goals.

They also achieved the unprecedented feat of scoring seven goals away from home in the knockout rounds.

One of the standout moments of the night came from 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, who became the third-youngest player to score in the UCL knockout stages.

His performance, which included four shots, two duels won, and one goal, underscored the depth of Arsenal’s talent.

Reflecting on the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described it as a massive result, emphasising the club’s long absence from this stage of the competition and how special the night was for them.

Arsenal’s current UCL campaign has now seen them win five consecutive matches, a feat they last achieved in the 2005/06 season.

Their dominant run includes victories over Sporting, Monaco, Dinamo Zagreb, Girona, and now PSV.

Loss for Onyedika

While Arsenal celebrated, it was a night to forget for Club Brugge and Raphael Onyedika.

The Nigerian midfielder, returning from injury, was in action but could not prevent his side’s 3-1 loss to Aston Villa.

The Belgian side started on the back foot, conceding just three minutes into the game when Leon Bailey put the visitors ahead.

They responded quickly through Maxim De Cuyper, who finished off an assist from Christos Tzolis to bring the game level.

However, as the match progressed, Aston Villa capitalised on defensive lapses, with Brandon Mechele scoring an unfortunate own goal in the 82nd minute.

Moments later, Tzolis conceded a penalty, allowing substitute Marco Asensio to seal the victory from the spot.

Onyedika was substituted in stoppage time as Club Brugge struggled to regain control.

Other results

Elsewhere in the Champions League, Real Madrid continued their dominance over city rivals Atletico Madrid with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

A moment of individual brilliance from Brahim Diaz secured the win for Los Blancos, who have historically had the upper hand in European encounters against Atletico.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund and Lille played out a 1-1 draw, leaving their tie evenly balanced ahead of the return leg.

Wednesday matches

The excitement continues on Wednesday with several high-profile clashes on the horizon.

Paris Saint-Germain will host Liverpool in what promises to be a thrilling encounter, while Inter Milan will visit Feyenoord.

Barcelona will face Benfica in Lisbon, and Bayern Munich will welcome Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen in a highly anticipated showdown.

With Nigerian stars like Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella still in the competition, the journey toward the final remains unpredictable.

