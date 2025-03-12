The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the body representing parliaments globally, has said it would take necessary steps on the suspension of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the sexual harassment allegations she made against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

President of the IPU, Tulia Ackson, made this known after Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan reported the cases during the IPU meeting held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday, where she sought international intervention.

She described her six-month suspension from the Senate as unlawful and that it was a deliberate attempt to silence her for speaking out against alleged misconduct in the Nigerian upper legislative chamber.

During the meeting, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan directly linked her suspension to her petition against Mr Akpabio, in which she accused him of sexual harassment.

She urged the IPU to intervene, noting that her fight was also for other Nigerian women who are facing similar challenges.

Acknowledging Apoti-Uduagan’s concerns

Responding, Mrs Ackson acknowledged the concerns raised by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan and assured delegates that the matter would be given due attention.

She said the global parliamentary organisation has taken note of all the concerns raised by the senator but it would also provide an opportunity for the Nigerian Senate to present its side of the story before taking any action.

“All of us heard what she said and it only serves us better if I put a word in what she has said. I would like to say we have heard you, we have heard her concerns and having heard her, it would have been an opportunity for all of us to understand more about what she has said but because we listened to only her side.

“As an institution, as IPU, we would be taking the concerns that have been raised, not only taking her side but also giving a chance to the other side as it is a custom for IPU and after having listened to the other side we would take steps as necessary. So I thought it was necessary for us to say a word about it and then be able to take it further,” she said.

IPU’s commitment to fairness

Mrs Ackson assured the assembly that the organisation would follow its established procedures in handling the issues as presented by the Kogi senator.

“We have taken the concerns that she raised and we will be working on them, of course having listened to the other side and we will be able to take steps after that. We have heard the concerns that have been raised by Senator Natasha but at the same time, we have taken cognisance of the fact that you would have wished to address us but time wasn’t enough to give you a chance to do that and that would have said that IPU will take up this matter as we usually do when such concerns are raised in a meeting like this.”

Mr Akpabio is not just the Nigerian Senate President but also a member of the executive committee of the IPU.

Some Nigerians are raising concerns about the extent to which the IPU can conduct an independent and fair investigation with the arguement that Mr Akpabio is an executive member of the parliamentary body.

