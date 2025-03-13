A Nigerian delegate at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting, Kafilat Ogbara, has urged the National Assembly to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into sexual harassment allegations levelled against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Mrs Ogbara, who chairs the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, also called for the safeguarding of human rights and protection from intimidation for all parties involved in the allegations.

She made the call at a press briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

“I called for the following actions: A thorough and unbiased investigation; ensuring that all claims and defences are examined fairly and transparently; protection of all parties involved; safeguarding the rights of all individuals; and preventing any form of intimidation or retaliation, accountability and transparency,” she said.

Mrs Ogbara’s statement comes in response to complaint raised by Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, during the IPU meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan reported her six-month suspension from the Senate and sexual harassment allegations against Mr Akpabio, where she sought international intervention.

She described her suspension from the Senate as unlawful and that it was a deliberate attempt to silence her for speaking out against alleged misconduct in the Nigerian upper legislative chamber.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan directly linked her suspension to her petition against Mr Akpabio, accusing him of sexual harassment.

She urged the IPU to intervene, noting that her fight was also for other Nigerian women who are facing similar challenges.

In response, President of the IPU, Tulia Ackson, said the global parliamentary organisation would take necessary steps on the issue reported by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, but it would also provide an opportunity for the Nigerian Senate to present its side of the story before taking any action.

Call for fairness

Mrs Ogbara, who represents Kosofe Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, urged members of the National Assembly to ensure that the allegations and the responses are examined fairly.

She advocated for the need to uphold institutional integrity and prevent any form of intimidation or retaliation that may arise in the course of the investigation into the allegations.

“Upholding institutional integrity by ensuring that due process is rigorously followed. As representatives of the people, it is our duty to ensure that a fair and transparent resolution is achieved. Most importantly, ensuring that we uphold justice, fairness, and posterity to judge us right,” she said.

Nigeria’s commitment to justice

Mrs Ogbara reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to justice and fundamental human rights.

She assured that the National Assembly will remain committed to upholding women’s rights and addressing gender-based violence through strong legal frameworks and institutional reforms.

“I would like to reaffirm that Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the principles of justice cannot be overemphasised, to due process and to the protection of our fundamental human rights. As a nation, we recognise the gravity of sexual harassment and acknowledge the necessity of addressing such allegations with all sense of responsibility.

“Such allegations demand a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation. At the same time, we must ensure that fairness is upheld for all individuals involved and that justice is neither predetermined nor one-sided. Nigeria remains firmly committed to upholding women’s rights and combating gender-based violence through strong legal frameworks and institutions,” she said.

The lawmaker highlighted ongoing legislative efforts to improve women’s representation and rights, citing the Reserve Seats Bill and other proposed constitutional amendments bills before the National Assembly.

“Our Parliament and judiciary continue to undergo reforms to strengthen these efforts. The ongoing legislative initiatives seek to address historical imbalances in women’s representation in our Parliament, including the Reserve Seats Bill and other crucial proposed constitutional amendments aimed at safeguarding the rights and privileges of women. These efforts underscore our commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable political space,” Mrs Ogbara stated.

Global and domestic reactions

The allegations made by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan during the IPU meeting have generated attention within Nigeria and internationally.

Mrs Ogbara acknowledged the significance of these claims but emphasised the importance of hearing all perspectives before giving a judgement on the issue.

“The allegations against the Nigerian Senate and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio raised during the IPU conference yesterday have garnered significant attention both within Nigeria and internationally.

“Senator Natasha has expressed concerns regarding what she perceives as unfair treatment following the presentation of these serious claims. However, it is equally important to acknowledge that the senate president, in his official capacity, has strongly denied these allegations. It is crucial that all perspectives are heard and that all aspects of the situation are duly considered,” she said.

Senate’s position on Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension

Mrs Ogbara also read a letter from the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, explaining that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was due to her alleged misconduct during the plenary and violations of Senate Standing Rules, not because of the sexual harassment claims against Mr Akpabio.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the suspension, minutes after she raised the sexual harassment allegations. However, the controversial suspension was for an earlier action deemed a misconduct based on Senate’s rules.

