Airstrikes by the Nigerian military’s Operation Fansan Yamma have killed over 20 terrorists at their hideouts in Unguwar Goga Hill-Forest in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Kabiru Ali, on Saturday in Abuja.
Mr Ali, a NAF group captain, said the airstrikes were executed in the early hours of Thursday following actionable intelligence.
He said the operation destroyed the fortified camps of notorious bandit kingpins, Gero (Alhaji) and Alhaji Riga; and caused additional casualties in the surrounding rocky hills.
According to him, the assessment of the full extent of the damage was still ongoing.
“Riga and Gero were key enablers of banditry, sheltering terrorist elements responsible for relentless ambushes along the Funtua-Gusau Road, particularly between Yankara and Sheme villages.
“Their elimination marks a major breakthrough in the ongoing military campaign to restore peace in the North-West.
“The NAF, in coordination with ground forces, remains relentless in its mission to eradicate all threats and dismantle bandit strongholds,” he said.
(NAN)
