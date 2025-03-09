The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has yet to issue a statement since Thursday following reports that personnel from the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base in Ikeja allegedly assaulted and harassed staff of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC). The incident occurred after the company disconnected the power supply to the base.

Background

After the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) disconnected the feeder line, a prolonged power outage, lasting over two weeks, affected the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base and surrounding communities.

This drastic measure was taken because the Air Force had significant unpaid electricity bills despite a prior agreement for a fixed monthly payment.

IKEDC’s action, implemented after failed attempts to disconnect the base directly, has reportedly raised serious security concerns because the base’s armament warehouse requires constant cooling.

Military invasion and assault

On Thursday morning, armed Air Force personnel stormed the IKEDC headquarters in Lagos, attacking staff and journalists present.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a video that captured the moment over 100 fully armed officers arrived in military trucks from the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base.

Speaking on Arise Television on Friday, Sunday Oduntan, chief executive officer of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), condemned the attack, describing it as “a shocking display of military aggression.”

“We are very, very traumatised,” Mr Oduntan said. “The military stormed the premises, brutalising everyone in sight, including pregnant women. They forced workers to lie on the ground and assaulted them. Among the injured is the Chief Technical Officer of Ikeja Electric, who remains hospitalised.”

Debt dispute: Over N4 billion owed

Records show that the Air Force Base accumulated about N7.56 billion in electricity bills between 2013 and 2022 but paid only N4.3 billion, leaving a deficit of N3.2 billion.

In 2023, the base was billed N1.4 billion but paid N1.2 billion. By 2024, the bill had increased to N1.5 billion, but only N623 million was paid. This brought the total outstanding debt to N4.34 billion as of March 2025.

Despite repeated demands for payment, IKEDC alleges that the Air Force refused to clear its arrears, even though funds were reportedly allocated for the purpose.

IKEDC attempted to implement an auto-recloser—a device that regulates power supply based on payment patterns—but Air Vice Marshal A.K. Ademulegun allegedly rejected the proposal, insisting on 24-hour electricity despite non-payment.

When the IKEDC proposed installing prepaid meters, the Air Force allegedly ignored official requests and denied IKEDC access to install them in December 2024.

Accusations of sabotage

IKEDC also accused the Air Force of vandalising its infrastructure. Military personnel allegedly tampered with an auto-recloser device twice, disconnecting communication cables in an act of sabotage.

Since then, the electricity company has written multiple letters to the Chief of Air Staff and AOC Logistics, demanding accountability and immediate payment of outstanding debts.

Call for justice

Mr Oduntan condemned the display of force, calling it an example of unchecked military impunity.

“This must stop. If an institution like the Nigerian Army in Ikeja could resolve its electricity debt through dialogue, why is the Air Force resorting to violence?” he said.

IKEDC reported that at least 15 staff members were injured and were receiving treatment at various hospitals.

The company’s corporate headquarters was reportedly vandalised, and military personnel allegedly seized laptops, cameras, and IT infrastructure to prevent the spread of information.

Kingsley Okotie, head of corporate communications at IKEDC, shared a video of the destruction with this newspaper on Friday.

“They beat us, harassed us, and destroyed our office,” Mr Okotie said. “Even journalists were not spared. A Punch reporter and a TVC reporter had their cameras seized. They took 15 of our operational vehicles and abducted the drivers at gunpoint before eventually releasing them.”

Ongoing power outage

Despite the attack, IKEDC has refused to restore power to the Air Force Base, maintaining that electricity will remain disconnected until outstanding debts are paid.

“We are in a democracy, yet they gave us a 48-hour ultimatum to reconnect them,” Mr Okotie said. “But they will not even allow our staff access to disconnect them manually. If we go in there, they will kill us. This kind of lawlessness must end.”

This newspaper reviewed all official communication channels of the Nigerian Air Force, but no statement has yet been issued regarding the incident.

