The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 28 delivered another round of thrilling encounters, with Heartland FC and Rangers International failing to capitalise on home advantage, dropping valuable points in their respective matches.

As the league season enters its decisive phase, the results significantly impact both teams.

Heartland share points with Bayelsa United in Owerri

At the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, Heartland FC battled a 1-1 draw against Bayelsa United, which did little to ease their relegation worries.

The visitors took the lead in the 54th minute through Issa Yusuf, but Heartland responded quickly, with Suraju Lawal equalising just six minutes later.

Despite a spirited effort from both sides in the closing stages, neither team could find a winner, leaving the two teams frustrated and still hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

The draw leaves Heartland and Bayelsa United tied on 34 points, just two above the drop zone.

Rangers stumble in Enugu against Akwa United

In Enugu, reigning champions Rangers International were also left disappointed after being held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Akwa United.

Osoba Kabir gave Akwa United a surprise lead in the 24th minute, but Rangers’ Isaac Saviour levelled the score three minutes into the second half.

Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, Rangers were unable to find a winning goal, much to the frustration of their home fans.

The draw is a further setback for the Rangers’ fading title defence and their push for continental football next season.

The Flying Antelopes have dropped to the fifth position on the log with 42 points from 28 matches.

Other results

While Heartland and Rangers faltered at home, other teams seized the opportunity to strengthen their positions in the league.

Enyimba International continued their impressive form with a 1-0 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors in Aba.

Joseph Atule’s 29th-minute strike was enough to secure the win for the nine-time champions, who are gradually clawing up the table.

Elsewhere, Kwara United also enjoyed a successful outing, defeating Kano Pillars 2-0 in Ilorin. Wasiu Alalade and Wasiu Jimoh were on target for the home side, securing a vital win that boosted their hopes of finishing in the top half of the table.

In Lafia, another stalemate was recorded: Nasarawa United and Sunshine Stars played a 1-1 draw.

Idris Ajiya gave Nasarawa United the lead, but Ahmadu Liman equalised for Sunshine Stars nine minutes before halftime.

Plateau United claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Abia Warriors, with Olayemi Doyeni scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot.

The win has lifted Plateau United out of the relegation zone into the 14th position on the log

NPFL: Matchday 28 results (Sunday):

– Heartland 1-1 Bayelsa United

– Rangers International 1-1 Akwa United

– Kwara United 2-0 Kano Pillars

– Nasarawa United 1-1 Sunshine Stars

– Enyimba 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

– Plateau United 1-0 Abia Warriors

